Canopy Growth is taking a machete to its Canadian operations as the pot producer looks to plot a path to sustained profitability. The scope of the restructuring is rather eye-opening. Canopy is cutting 800 jobs and will now cultivate cannabis at but a pair of sites in Kelowna, B.C. and Kincardine, Ont. For everyone keeping score at home, that spells the end of cultivation at the company's Smiths Falls, Ont. location, an inauspicious end to the hopes the town placed on Canopy when it put down roots in the old Hershey factory that used to drive the local economy. Canopy says it expects to record a pre-tax charge between $425-$525 million as a result of the moves. The whole affair feels rather emblematic of the struggles the pot industry has faced since the heady days ahead of recreational legalization, as too much capacity was built out as industry ambitions outstripped market realities – that's of course led to a massive destruction of shareholder value (for example, Canopy shares are down 95 per cent from their October 2018 peak.) You can catch the full story from our David George-Cosh at BNNBloomberg.ca.

BANK OF CANADA CONSIDERED HOLDING ON RATES

Some Interesting bits and bobs out of the first-ever summary of deliberations from the Bank of Canada yesterday, as the central bank pulled back the curtain on some of the thinking behind its latest rate decision. Notably, Tiff Macklem & Co. debated pausing on rate hikes earlier this month, before ultimately moving by another quarter percentage point (and signalling a pause) due to the continued heat in the economy. While the summary is a welcome extra bit of transparency from the central bank (and aligns closer to policies out of the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, which publish minutes), the summary wasn't exactly market moving, given the Bank of Canada had communicated a lot of the main points over the last two weeks in the wake of the decision itself.

TELUS MEETS ON REVENUE, MISSES ON PROFIT

Sort of a noisy quarter over at Telus to round out telco earnings season, with plenty of moving parts to sort through. First, the good: consolidated revenue was up 3.8 per cent in the quarter, the company booked 112,000 mobile phone net additions and average revenue per user rose 2.2 per cent (in part because of higher roaming fees as travel picked up in the wake of the pandemic.) As for the bad: adjusted earnings per share missed by a nickel ($0.23 vs est. $0.28) as higher financing costs and employee benefit expenses constrained the bottom line. As for what's ahead, Telus is forecasting operating revenue growth of as much as 14 per cent next year, with capital spending plans coming in bang in line with analyst estimates at $2.6 billion.

BOMBARDIER DELIVERS BULLISH OUTLOOK ON JET DEMAND

Bombardier says things are looking up when it comes to the year ahead. The private-jet maker is forecasting a year of sharply higher financial results across a slew of metrics, including revenue, which it expects to come in at around US$7.6 billion (on the back of at least 138 jet shipments.) As for the year that was, revenues were up 14 per cent year-over-year to hit US$6.9 billion, due to higher deliveries and increasing demand for the company's aftermarket services (think maintenance, repairs and the like.) We're looking forward to hearing more a little later this morning, when CEO Éric Martel joins us at 10:15 a.m. EST.

DISNEY SHARES JUMP AS IGER UNVEILS RESTRUCTURING

Well, it didn't take long for Disney CEO Bob Iger to put his stamp on the company once again after retaking the top job at the entertainment giant. Shares are up about seven per cent in the premarket after Iger announced plans for a dramatic restructuring, including 7,000 job cuts and a goal of US$5.5 billion worth of cost savings. Disney plans to find a decent chunk of those savings by cutting into its content budget, where it will reduce spending on movies and TV shows by about US$3 billion. Iger, who retook the top job back in November after the ouster of Bob Chapek, has been under pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz to improve cost controls and get results back on track.

CAMECO TOPS ESTIMATES, SEES STRONG 2023

The nation's largest uranium producer says things are looking up for the nuclear fuel industry. Higher uranium prices helped power Cameco to a fourth quarter adjusted profit beat, as the world looks for alternative fuel sources in the transition to a greener economy. Cameco is also pointing to the Russian invasion of Ukraine as something of a watershed moment for the global energy industry, with CEO Tim Gitzel calling it “the most transformative event for our industry,” as gas shortages threatened global energy security, thus increasing the appeal of alternative fuels from safe, stable jurisdictions. You'll want to stay tuned for our conversation with Gitzel this morning at 10:10 a.m. EST.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

We'll be keeping an eye on shares of Sun Life today – the insurer did manage to top fourth-quarter earnings estimates, albeit with weaker results than a year ago. Reported net income fell 12 per cent to $951 million in the quarter, in part due to the costs of integrating its DentaQuest acquisition.

Thomson Reuters is trimming its 2023 revenue growth forecast to the 4.5-5.0 per cent range (from the prior view of 5.5-6.0 per cent) due to concerns over a weakening global economic environment, high inflation and ongoing geopolitical risks.

Precision Drilling swung to a profit in its fourth quarter, as a 28 per cent increase in North American drilling activity boosted the bottom line.

Mullen Group is reporting 2022 was a banner year, with record revenue of $2 billion due to some of its acquisitions, higher fuel surcharge revenue and higher rates charged to customers.

Canaccord Genuity missed third-quarter estimates on both the top and bottom line, which it blames on a “challenging environment” for its underwriting segment and the overall deceleration in M&A activity.

Shares of Credit Suisse are under significant pressure – down 10 per cent in the premarket – after the lender posted a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS