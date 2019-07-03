Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The biggest name in Canada’s cannabis industry is leaving the company he co-founded. Bruce Linton has stepped down as Canopy’s co-CEO and chairman. He’s also leaving Canopy Rivers. No specific reason for his exit was disclosed, though Linton said in a statement it was the board’s decision. Without making a causal link, it’s worth pointing out the CEO of Constellation Brands said last week his company, a major backer of Canopy, was “not pleased” with the pot producer’s latest results.

TRUMP’S FED NOMINEES

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest nominees to the U.S. Federal Reserve include an outspoken critic of the central bank and a more conventional insider, albeit with a link the central bank’s dissenter. Judy Shelton served as an advisor to Trump in the 2016 election, and recently said she “would lower rates as fast, as efficiently, as expeditiously as possible.” She also previously questioned the FOMC’s qualifications to set interest rate policy. Christopher Waller, meanwhile, is research director at the St. Louis Fed, which is led by James Bullard – who broke ranks at the last rate-setting meeting. We’ll dive into the nominees’ background and discuss the implications for capital markets and the economy.

SUPPORT FOR NAT GAS SECTOR

Mandated production cuts are reportedly on the table in discussions between the Alberta government and the province’s natural gas sector, according to The Globe and Mail, as the two sides face brutally low commodity prices. We’ll chase industry perspective.

And a reminder that U.S. stock markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET today

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Boyd Group Income Fund disclosed late yesterday it was targeted in a ransomware attack that was detected on June 27.

-Legendary auto industry executive Lee Iacocca has died at the age of 94

-TC Energy, the former TransCanada, is selling U.S. midstream assets for US$1.275 billion. CEO Russ Girling said in a statement it fits with his company’s plan to “prudently fund” its portfolio of pipelines and power projects.

-Tesla shares are rallying in the pre-market after the automaker reported record second-quarter deliveries

-Broadcom and Symantec are also stocks to watch, with Bloomberg reporting they’re engaged in takeover talks

-The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is selling its Liberty Living student housing business for $1.3 billion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index, U.S. durable goods orders

