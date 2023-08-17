Aug 17, 2023
The Daily Chase: Canopy selling facility; More Teck bids reportedly brewing
By Amber Kanwar
5 things you need to know to start your trading day
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Amber Kanwar
Anchor, Reporter
Brave face: Equities are putting on a brave face this morning as the sell-off continues in the bond market. U.S. 10-year Treasuries are hitting the highest yield since 2007, when Lehman Brothers was still around and Rihanna was still making music. The catalyst was the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes yesterday that suggested the possibility of more rate hikes ahead. The S&P 500 gave up any hope of rallying while the NASDAQ hit a seven-week low. The TSX finished exactly flat on the day. Crude oil fell below US$80, but is up today even as Citi’s Ed Morse is calling for investors to short oil on soft demand and more robust supply (even with those Saudi curbs).
Earnings are helping: Part of why U.S. markets are higher is because of some earnings stories. Cisco is rallying in the pre-market. Sales grew more than expected and profit beat expectations. The world’s biggest maker of networking gear grew sales 16 per cent this quarter and said AI will be a “huge opportunity for Cisco”. The sprinkling of AI fairy dust is sweeping investors away who are content to ignore the fact even with this “huge” opportunity, the company still sees sales growth for the year of just two per cent. Walmart trounced investor expectations this quarter. Sales advanced more than expected as it attracts new cost-conscious customers. E-commerce also surged. The company is raising its profit forecast for the second straight quarter. But the initial pre-market gain is fizzling after the company’s CFO said on the call that there is uncertainty in the economy for the rest of the year.
Interest from the subcontinent: We will watch shares of Teck Resources as Bloomberg reports that India’s JSW plans to seek partners to bid for 75 per cent of Teck’s coal unit. This is still a “sources say” story, but the deal could rival Glencore’s $8 billion offer. Recall, previous reporting suggested JSW was only interested in a 20 per cent stake, so their interest is growing. How will Glencore respond? Is JSW a more politically palatable option for the Canadian government? Our newsroom will unpack the angles.
From weed to chocolate: Shares of Canopy Growth are a little higher in the pre-market after announcing it is going to sell back its Hershey Drive facility back to the chocolate maker. Hershey will pay the embattled Canopy Growth a sum of about C$53 million. It’s a desperately needed cash infusion and will mark nearly $155 million in assets sold since the beginning of April.
Losing appetite: Shares of Restaurant Brands are under pressure after its biggest backer announced it would be trimming its position. 3G Partners will sell about seven million shares out of the 130 million they own. Shares of the parent company of Tim Hortons and Burger King have been under pressure recently, drifting at a three-month low.