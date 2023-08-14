I learned about a new fashion aesthetic on my drive to work from Marilyn Denis and Jamar on Chum 104.5. Move over “Barbiecore,” enter the “grocery girl” aesthetic. Grocery girl can be seen at all the hot spots wearing a sweatshirt with images of mortadella all over it. Gold pineapples dangle from her ears. Her socks have lemons all over them. You know food inflation is bad when produce has become the latest luxury statement in fashion.

Here are five things you need to know:

Shake it off: Markets are looking to shake off overnight woes from China. Asian markets had a tough time after one of China’s top wealth managers missed payments on multiple high-yield products. Adding to that, the country’s biggest property developer asked for more time to make debt payments. Tonight could fan the flames when we get industrial production, retail sales and fixed asset investment data. In Canada, we will watch for the Bank of Canada’s senior loan officer survey at 10:30 a.m., and tomorrow we get inflation data. In markets, I am looking at 50-day moving averages. The NASDAQ just broke below its 50-day moving average for first time in 103 days. Nine out of 10 times the NASDAQ has been lower a week later, according to Bespoke. Meanwhile, the TSX Energy and the S&P 500 Energy indexes broke above their 50-day moving averages in July and have advanced eight per cent and 11 per cent respectively since. Oil advanced for a seventh week in a row and hit a nine-month high.

Cargojet doesn't do experiential: Revenue at the air cargo airline fell 15 per cent, which is the biggest quarterly drop in sales since 2010. It was also worse than feared. The company blames a shift in consumer spending toward travel and leisure versus our little brown Amazon boxes (I’m paraphrasing). The company doesn’t expect this to be a permanent state of affairs but in the meantime it’s focusing on cost containment. The stock is bouncing around the lowest level since 2020. We will see how the market reacts at the open.

Tough as Steel: Shares of U.S. Steel are surging after the company rebuffed a takeover from Cleveland-Cliffs. Their offer was at a 43 per cent premium to Friday’s close but U.S. Steel called it “unreasonable”. Instead, U.S. Steel says they are going through a formal process to review the company’s options. Expect this one to get testy. The CEO of Cleveland Cliffs is a bombastic type and once called out an analyst on a conference call as a “disaster” and said the company’s share buybacks would “screw this guy so badly that I don’t believe that they will be able to only resign. They will have to commit suicide.” So there is that.

In reverse: Shares of Tesla are under pressure as it is cutting prices in China again, this time cutting prices on its Model Y and extended perks on other cars. Investors worry that this could mean cuts are coming to the U.S. and Europe. Meanwhile shares of Nikola, the maker of electric commercial vehicles, are also plunging after a spate of battery fires forced the company to recall vehicles and halt sales. A rocky start for the new CEO Steve Girsky, who just started a week ago and is the third CEO in a year.

A fertilizer storm: Shares of a bunch of fertilizer companies are under pressure after a downgrade from Barclays. The analyst is downgrading Nutrien, Mosaic and CF Industries in a sector call. Benjamin Theurer writes in a note to clients that deferred purchases, higher interest rates and potash port issues are going to weigh on the stocks. Nutrien was double-downgraded from buy to sell, believing the valuation is full after a 26 per cent run up from the May low.