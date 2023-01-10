We're turning our attention to Stockholm, as one does, with a parade of central bankers taking to the stage at the Sveriges Riksbank International Symposium on Central Bank Independence. So far, we've heard from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem, who highlighted climate risks as a key focus for central bankers, given the overall impact on economic trends. Macklem keyed in on how a more volatile climate will impact the domestic economy and said that a better understanding of those risks may help stability in Canada. A little later this morning, we'll hear from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell, who will opine on central bank independence and the mandates those institutions are tasked with, alongside former Bank of England governor Mervyn King.

FIRST QUANTUM TALKS WITH PANAMA PROGRESSING

It's looking like there's some signs of progress in First Quantum's dispute with the Panamanian government over the massive Cobre Panama mine. The company says it remains ready to reach a deal with the country and will agree to meet, or partially exceed, the terms set out by the government last January when it comes to payments, environmental protections and labour standards. The big sticking point up until now has been the payment side – the Panamanian government is seeking a guarantee of US$375 million per year, while First Quantum has sought a clause that could lead to lower payments if copper prices swoon. Worth noting in spite of the appearance of an olive branch, there's no deal as of yet.

THREE AMIGOS SUMMIT KICKS OFF IN EARNEST

Things are really getting underway in Mexico City at the so-called Three Amigos Summit. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden a little later this morning – the first one-on-one since the Summit of the Americas back in June – where trade, protectionism and border control measures are expected to be key topics. Once that's wrapped up, Trudeau is expected to hold a meeting with his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador tomorrow.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Microsoft is reportedly in talks to invest as much as US$10 billion in OpenAI, the creator of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

Crypto exchange Coinbase is cutting about a fifth of its workforce – some 950 jobs – as the worsening crypto malaise takes a toll on the industry.

Bed Bath & Beyond posted a wider-than-expected adjusted loss in the third quarter as same-store sales plunged 32 per cent, mere days after the company warned on its potential ability to continue as a going concern.

