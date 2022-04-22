Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Central bankers’ fingerprints are all over the markets again this morning. Starting on the world bond screen, the 10-year U.S. treasury yield rose as high as 2.97 per cent this morning after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell kicked the door open to half-point hikes. That’s nothing compared to what could be in offing on this side of the board, as Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem stated his team is “prepared to be as forceful as needed” to bring inflation back toward the target of two per cent. Tough talk on inflation, combined with COVID clampdowns in China, is weighing on oil prices again this morning, with West Texas Intermediate slipping a couple percentage points. And futures are pointing to a soft open, extending the sour mood after Powell’s comments contributed to yesterday’s losses. We’ll dive into those themes and more with a slew of guests today, including National Bank of Canada Chief Economist and Strategist Stéfane Marion at 9:10 a.m. And we’re getting a fresh look at inflation in Canada this morning (it’s not pretty): the raw materials price index surged 11.8 per cent in March, almost doubling February’s rate of 6.4 per cent. StatsCan’s industrial product price index also accelerated last month.

‘SKIN IN THE GAME’ OR ‘RED HERRING’?

We’re in the thick of annual general meeting season, when boards of directors are held to account by shareholders. Seemed like a good time to review how directors at dozens of Canada’s largest companies align their interests with common shareholders. David George-Cosh has done precisely that. He checked out the most recent circulars filed by TSX 60 companies and found a wide swath of them have directors in the boardroom with zeroes in the tables that track common share ownership. We reached out to governance experts (both of whom are booked for TV interviews with us today at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., respectively) and spokespeople for many of those companies. Check out Dave’s reporting here.

CALLING THE TOP FOR HOUSING

RBC Assistant Chief Economist Robert Hogue joins us this afternoon to elaborate on his belief that home prices in Canada will peak this spring because of the bite from higher interest rates. Don’t miss it shortly after 1 p.m. And keep an eye out for Dale Jackson’s latest Payback Time column at BNNBloomberg.ca. Never has the title of his weekly column been more fitting than this week’s edition.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

“Makes no sense.” That’s National Bank of Canada Financial Markets Analyst Adam Shine’s view of the pummelling that Transcontinental has taken from investors in the wake of news we flagged in this space yesterday. The company’s shares fell eight per cent on the TSX yesterday amid a spat with municipalities in Quebec about the distribution of its flyers. Shine trimmed his price target to $23.00 per share from $24.50, while maintaining an outperform recommendation on Transcontinental.

Gap shares have been down about 10 per cent in pre-market trading after the retailer warned its first-quarter sales erosion will be even more severe than previously anticipated. It's also hunting for a new Old Navy leader after stating the current president and CEO, Nancy Green, is leaving this week.

Canfor announced last night it's going to spend about US$130 million to upgrade and expand a facility in Arkansas in a bid to "capitalize on the abundant supply of high-quality fiber."

Snap is growing faster than anticipated, and that seems to be blunting any disappointment over financial underperformance. The social media company's daily active user base expanded more than analysts estimated in the most recent quarter, while the revenue forecast for the current quarter lags the average estimate. On a call with analysts, Snap's CFO flagged a "broad-based" advertising slowdown since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev announced this morning it's looking to sell its stake in a Russia joint-venture and will take a US$1.1-billion impairment charge as a result.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS