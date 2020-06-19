Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been formally indicted on spying charges by Chinese authorities. The move comes a year and a half after they were detained in what’s perceived to be retaliation for the December 2018 arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver at the behest of U.S. authorities. A spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry is quoted by Bloomberg as saying the Spavor and Kovrig cases are “particularly serious”. No official reaction yet from the Trudeau government.

RETAIL SECTOR HEALTH CHECK

April was a horrible month for Canadian retailers. New data from Statistics Canada show total sales sank 26 per cent in the month as COVID-19 lockdown measures took hold. Purchases fell in every single major subsector tracked by Statistics Canada. But we're getting an early indication of a partial snapback as provinces relax restrictions tied to the pandemic: StatsCan says it looks as though retail sales rose about 19 per cent in May.

CEBA EXPANSION DELAYED

The announcement was made by Finance Minister via Twitter last night. “Work continues around the clock to ensure the program can securely launch across over 230 financial institutions,” he wrote in explaining the delay and stating the government “wants to launch as quickly as possible.” We’ll gather reaction from the small business community as those with payrolls of less than $20,000 remain in a holding pattern to tap the Canada Emergency Business Account program.

OVINTIV CUTS 25% OF HEADCOUNT

BNN Bloomberg's Tara Weber learned earlier this week of company-wide layoffs. What we didn’t know until late yesterday is that the cuts wiped out one-quarter of the workforce at the company formerly known as Encana. Ovintiv frames the move as part of a strategy that “gives [it] tremendous resilience and positions [it] to thrive.” We’ll try to track down Encana’s founding CEO to find out what he thinks of the state of play at the company he built.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The subject of travel was conspicuous by its absence in the readout from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call with premiers last night. According to the official recap of the call, the leaders discussed steps being taken to reopen their economies, procurement of PPE, restrictions at the U.S. border and the CERB expansion (among other topics). But no mention of travel. Interesting considering the recent public letters from tourism industry leaders and top Canadian CEOs pleading with the two levels of government to ease travel restrictions.

-The Wall Street Journal is reporting Alimentation Couche-Tard is among the possible buyers as Marathon Petroleum “revives” the sale process for its Speedway gas business. The WSJ also notes that Marathon may ultimately decide to forego a sale and instead proceed with a Speedway spinoff.

-Telus joined Bell (disclaimer: we share the same parent company) late yesterday in confirming the initial launch of its 5G wireless network in Canada’s five largest cities. Telus also said it has lined up Samsung as one of its 5G infrastructure partners.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian retail sales

-10:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Biscotti & cie in Chelsea, QC to discuss Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (plus avail)

-Quebec government presents economic update

-Seven Ontario regions allowed to enter Stage 2

