There were more signs of fault lines in China’s economy over the weekend. Domestic weakness was evident as imports fell 5.6 per cent year-over-year; meanwhile, damage from the U.S.-China tariff feud was clear as exports to the United States plunged 16 per cent. We’ll consider how this frames upcoming high-stakes trade negotiations.

DORIAN AFTERMATH

The pictures tell the story as Atlantic Canada cleans up after Dorian tore through the region with wind gusts peaking at 157 kilometres per hour and rainfall topping 100 millimetres in some areas. At times, blackouts affected more than 500,000 customers in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. We’ll get live updates this morning from our CTV colleagues in Halifax.

A detailed official assessment can be found here.

NEW SAUDI ENERGY MINISTER

Khalid Al-Falih has been pushed out as Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, replaced in the role by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as the royal family asserts its control over the country’s most important economic determinant. Abdulaziz today tried to assuage any fear his appointment could presage a change in policy: “I think fundamentally Saudi Arabia’s energy policy is resting on [a] few pillars. The pillars don’t change.”

U.S. OPEN CHAMPION

Now what for Bianca Andreescu? Seemingly anything after prevailing in straight sets against Serena Williams at the U.S. Open final on Saturday. We’ll discuss the marketing potential as her star power grows.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-A new Equifax survey shows nearly one-in-five Canadian millennials have fibbed on credit or loan applications.

-AT&T is a stock to watch as it becomes the latest target for activist investor Elliott Management, which says the telco’s share price could rise 65 per cent by the end of 2021 if the company heeds its advice to prune its sprawling footprint. In the meantime, Elliott says there’s been a “near-total loss of investor confidence” in part because of what it views as a disastrous M&A strategy.

-Shares of Tilray are moving higher in pre-market trading after the pot producer finalized its previously-announced plan to extend the lock-up on shares held by top investor Privateer Holdings.

-The Wall Street Journal is reporting WeWork’s parent company is considering lowering the company’s IPO valuation to less than US$20 billion, while also facing some pressure to shelve the offering.

-Baytex Energy today refined some of its full-year forecasts. It’s now calling for average daily production at 97,000 barrels of oil equivalent (the high end of a previous forecast range), and capex at $560 million (near low end of previous forecast range). It’s also appointing ex-Vale Canada CEO Jennifer Maki to its board.

-Several U.S. state attorneys general are expected to announce an anti-trust probe into Google parent Alphabet today. We’re watching for details.

-British Airways’ fleet has ground to a virtual standstill as nearly all of the airline’s flights have been cancelled as a result of a two-day strike by pilots.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-10:00 a.m. ET: Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde holds news conference in Ottawa on priorities for federal election

-Four-day World Energy Congress begins in Abu Dhabi

