Aug 18, 2023
The Daily Chase: China slowdown; Crypto price plunge
By Amber Kanwar
5 things you need to know to start your trading day
VIDEO SIGN OUT
Amber Kanwar
Anchor, Reporter
Here are five things you need to know this morning:
The makings of a correction: It seems like all the factors are coming together to force a possible correction in stocks. The catalyst is China, where the economic slowdown is real. Now comes the credit events. China’s Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. as the property developer revealed more than US$300 billion in liabilities and the need to restructure more than $31 billion. China’s currency is under renewed pressure. Efforts by the securities regulator to prop up the country’s capital markets went unnoticed as Asian markets still fell on the day. The damage in stocks is growing. The TSX is at more than a one-month low. The S&P 500 is around a two-month low. The FANG+ Index that houses NVIDIA, Apple and Meta has officially corrected down more than 10 per cent from the all-time high hit in June. Safe havens are barely bid up. Gold is up for the first time in 10 sessions, but is bouncing off a five-month low.
Farm tough: Shares of Deere are getting sucked up by a weaker tape despite boosting its profit outlook for the year. The farm equipment maker handily beat profit and sales expectations but there is some concern that the boosted outlook implies a slowdown from current results. Keep in mind the stock was close to a record high and has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year.
Hit the AMAT: Shares of Applied Materials are struggling to hold on to momentum as well, another stock that beat sales and earnings expectations and offered a bullish forecast for the current quarter. The semiconductor equipment maker has been a strong outperformer so far this year but it’s caught between two market factors. On one hand, it could be a beneficiary of AI, but on the other hand, it has big exposure to China. While its results showed demand remains strong in China, obviously today the market is not really feeling that way.
Don’t call it a restructuring: Shares of embattled Hawaiian Electric are trading higher for the first time in nine days. Yesterday it hit a fresh 1980s-level low after reports suggested it was looking to restructure given potential liabilities on fatal wildfires in Hawaii. However, today the company says it is not true that it is going to restructure and it has only engaged bankers to figure out how to endure the turmoil.
Can’t spell crypto without crypt: Crypto prices are plunging across the board with Bitcoin around $26,000 and Ether below $1,700. There is a veritable Molotov cocktail of reasons for the sell-off. One, the general risk-off tone. Two, reports that Elon Musk’s SpaceEx sold its entire bitcoin holdings. Three, reports of a big liquidation on Binance’s cryptocurrency exchange. This is shattering relative calm that we have seen in prices recently and putting a small dent in the near 60 per cent rally we have seen so far this year.