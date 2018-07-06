Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The tariff tit-for-tat between the world’s two largest economies is officially underway, but markets are taking it in stride. European stocks are little changed, as are U.S. futures, and major Asian indices posted gains overnight. Investors had today circled, knowing the levies on US$34 billion worth of goods would kick in shortly after midnight. So now the question is what happens if/when one side escalates. U.S. President Donald Trump ominously vowed at a rally last night he’s going to win the trade war because he has “all the cards”.

AUTO INDUSTRY BRACING FOR ‘CHAOS’

The most dramatic escalation in the trade war could end up being Trump making good on his threat to slap tariffs on auto imports. BNN Bloomberg's Jameson Berkow will have a feature on BNNBloomberg.ca later today documenting how Canada’s auto industry is bracing for “chaos”. And watch for Amanda Lang’s interview with Canadian Automobile Dealers Association Chief Economist Michael Hatch for the latest analysis of how much damage could be done if the American president follows through.

ONE IN 100

BNN Bloomberg's Jon Erlichman has been busy mining data – sifting through the TSX’s most influential companies, looking for those that have a female CEO or chair. The tally, in the words of one corporate governance expert, is “embarrassing”. Of those 100 top companies, just one is led by a woman. And only a half dozen have a woman at the helm of their board of directors. Watch for Jon’s special report today.

LIVE ON LOCATION

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth gets underway today, and the mood might be a bit brighter at the Stampede this year knowing that Kinder Morgan’s Canadian taxpayers’ Trans Mountain and Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement are a step closer to reality. But as BNN Bloomberg's Tara Weber pointed out to me yesterday, the aftermath of the province’s recession is still being felt, particularly among those who were thrown out of work by the oil crash. Tara will be on location throughout the day to bring us that perspective.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-HBC has confirmed it’s in talks with Austria’s Signa about a potential joint venture. Earlier this week, The Wall Street Journal said the two sides had struck a deal that would see Signa pick up half of HBC’s European unit. Today, HBC said there isn’t a binding agreement in place.

-Bombardier is undaunted by the Boeing-Embraer hookup. “This is clearly a reaction to our partnership with Airbus … the CSeries is simply the better aircraft, the best in class,” Bombardier said in a statement late yesterday.

-WestJet is promoting Encore President Charles Duncan to Chief Strategy Officer. Duncan has two decades of experience at United and Continental; CEO Ed Sims says his new CSO will play a critical role as the airline aims “to significantly expand” its global network.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian trade balance, U.S. non-farm payrolls, U.S. trade balance

-7:00 a.m. ET: Greater Montreal Real Estate Board releases June sales data

-10:00 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Toronto Mayor John Tory

-11:25 a.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley scrums at Calgary Stampede

-5:45 p.m. ET: Trudeau makes infrastructure announcement in Calgary alongside Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi and Alberta Transportation Minister Brian Mason

