Over the last 10 years, Paige Ellis has become the yang to my yin. She has been a beacon of bright, positive energy. I'm... different from that. I put up a fuss if my producer asks me to stand in a different spot in the studio, while Paige will go wherever the story takes her. She's done everything from burpees at a Bay Street athletic competition during a wildfire air advisory to persevering through a segment while a pigeon dove for her head. She led our breaking news coverage on Bombardier during their most dramatic period and almost every major development at the airlines. And you know where to find her when Tim Hortons' parent company reports. Today is her last day at BNN Bloomberg and we will miss her deeply. She is a rare talent. She has razor sharp intellect but doesn’t think she’s too smart to be curious. Coupled with her disarming charm, it makes her one of the most compelling storytellers I’ve ever seen. Paige, I will miss showing up to work in the exact same outfits and while we will remain friends outside of work, I still will not go to the gym with you.Futures are holding in after a read of inflation in the U.S. showed that the battle is far from won. July PCE inflation advanced from June and the core number increased to 4.2 per cent. We will see if markets can continue to hold in because much of the rally has been buoyed by a slowdown in the jobs market. Investors have priced out the possibility of a rate hike in November, but if inflation is still a problem while the economy is softening, this will throw the whole “soft landing” narrative into a tailspin. Europe’s inflation numbers this morning showed headline inflation remains stuck even as core numbers ticked down a little. But with both numbers above five per cent, the battle isn’t won there either. Shopify shares are surging in the pre-market and will prop up the TSX today. Shopify announced it is teaming up with Amazon to allow merchants using Shopify’s platform to offer customers Amazon’s “Buy with Prime.” This means if you have Prime and buy from a Shopify merchant, you can access the fast and free delivery that Prime offers. This is a win for Shopify because now buyers don’t have to leave the Shopify ecosystem to complete a payment and Shopify now gets a slice of the payment. Paige Ellis will lead our coverage one last time. CIBC missed earnings expectations by a wide margin due to higher provisions for credit losses associated with its commercial real estate exposure. While provisions have been coming in higher across the board, CIBC’s PCL surprise was almost double the expectation. This was due to losses related to U.S. office exposure and reserve build for consumer portfolio. Outside of this, underlying results were decent. Canadian banking performed well and margins expanded from the previous quarter. Their capital levels also increased more than expected. Laurentian also reported results. It beat earnings expectations but on the back of lower than expected provisions for credit losses. There was no update on the strategic review and KBW’s Mike Rizvanovic says it is unlikely one will be provided on the conference call. Andrew Bell will lead our coverage.Shares of Salesforce are rallying in the pre-market after the company grew sales more than expected and profit also beat expectations. The company also boosted its forecast for the year in a move than quells concerns about a broader slowdown. Dan Ives at Wedbush says, “We believed this was another great step in the right direction putting the bears back into the cave and hibernation mode.”Shares of Dollar General and Victoria’s Secret are under pressure. Dollar General cut its sales quarter for a second time in a row amidst rising labour costs and softer sales trends. While customers have been trading down, they have been showing up at Wal-Mart or competitor Dollar Tree. Victoria’s Secret is out: profit missed expectations and the forecast suggests sales will continue to fall.