Aug 31, 2023
The Daily Chase: CIBC misses expectations; Shopify and Amazon team up
By Amber Kanwar
5 things you need to know to start your trading day
Here are five things you need to know this morning:
Inflation picture: Futures are holding in after a read of inflation in the U.S. showed that the battle is far from won. July PCE inflation advanced from June and the core number increased to 4.2 per cent. We will see if markets can continue to hold in because much of the rally has been buoyed by a slowdown in the jobs market. Investors have priced out the possibility of a rate hike in November, but if inflation is still a problem while the economy is softening, this will throw the whole “soft landing” narrative into a tailspin. Europe’s inflation numbers this morning showed headline inflation remains stuck even as core numbers ticked down a little. But with both numbers above five per cent, the battle isn’t won there either.
Frenemies: Shopify shares are surging in the pre-market and will prop up the TSX today. Shopify announced it is teaming up with Amazon to allow merchants using Shopify’s platform to offer customers Amazon’s “Buy with Prime.” This means if you have Prime and buy from a Shopify merchant, you can access the fast and free delivery that Prime offers. This is a win for Shopify because now buyers don’t have to leave the Shopify ecosystem to complete a payment and Shopify now gets a slice of the payment. Paige Ellis will lead our coverage one last time.
Bank watch: CIBC missed earnings expectations by a wide margin due to higher provisions for credit losses associated with its commercial real estate exposure. While provisions have been coming in higher across the board, CIBC’s PCL surprise was almost double the expectation. This was due to losses related to U.S. office exposure and reserve build for consumer portfolio. Outside of this, underlying results were decent. Canadian banking performed well and margins expanded from the previous quarter. Their capital levels also increased more than expected. Laurentian also reported results. It beat earnings expectations but on the back of lower than expected provisions for credit losses. There was no update on the strategic review and KBW’s Mike Rizvanovic says it is unlikely one will be provided on the conference call. Andrew Bell will lead our coverage.
Salesforce beat: Shares of Salesforce are rallying in the pre-market after the company grew sales more than expected and profit also beat expectations. The company also boosted its forecast for the year in a move than quells concerns about a broader slowdown. Dan Ives at Wedbush says, “We believed this was another great step in the right direction putting the bears back into the cave and hibernation mode.”
Pinching pennies: Shares of Dollar General and Victoria’s Secret are under pressure. Dollar General cut its sales quarter for a second time in a row amidst rising labour costs and softer sales trends. While customers have been trading down, they have been showing up at Wal-Mart or competitor Dollar Tree. Victoria’s Secret is out: profit missed expectations and the forecast suggests sales will continue to fall.