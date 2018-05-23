Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

CIBC opened bank earnings season with a big beat while its mortgage book held steady amid Canada’s tough new stress-test rules. Total profit surged 26 per cent year-over-year to $1.32 billion. And adjusted profit beat the average estimate by 14 cents. Core Canadian banking was the main profit driver, and the U.S. division posted 426 per cent growth thanks to the PrivateBancorp purchase. Leading up to earnings season, CIBC was routinely singled out as being most vulnerable to OSFI’s B-20 lending guideline. With that in mind, take note the bank’s Canadian mortgage balance was unchanged at $203 billion in the quarter.

NOTLEY ‘REASONABLY CONFIDENT’ AS KINDER MORGAN DEADLINE LOOMS

Alberta’s premier refused to be lured into public negotiations yesterday while speaking with reporters, but she stated her province is “making progress” in its talks with Kinder Morgan and is “reasonably confident” she can meet the company’s May 31 deadline for a clear path forward on its $7.4-billion Trans Mountain expansion. With just over a week to go before then, a pro-pipeline rally will be held in Ottawa today and the Chamber of Commerce is also holding a day of support for the controversial project.

TSX STREAK SNAPPED

The TSX was on its way to a 12th straight day of gains yesterday until stocks rolled over in the last hour of trading. With yesterday’s 17-point loss, the TSX sits 277 points from an all-time high.

WESTJET LABOUR LIMBO

Who knows if no news is good news, but what’s clear is that WestJet’s social media team is bearing the brunt of labour uncertainty at the airline. It’s been a steady stream of tweets in response to passenger fears about a potential walkout by pilots. I’d still like to hear from someone with strong, informed views on the impact for bookings or a passenger rights advocate on what ticket-holders should expect if there’s a strike.

STEW OF GEOPOLITICAL CONCERNS

Whether it’s the Turkish Lira, which is mired in a fifth straight day of losses, or uncertainty about precisely what U.S. President Donald Trump intends to do with ZTE and his planned summit with Kim Jong-un, geopolitical factors are clearly weighing on investors. Global stocks are trading lower this morning and futures are pointing to a sharp drop at the start of trading in New York. Watch for highlights from our Bloomberg partners’ conversation with renowned investor Mark Mobius.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-A new survey by Express Employment Professionals shows 38 per cent of unemployed Canadians have given up on looking for work.

-Bill C-49 has cleared the House and Senate, meaning foreign ownership caps on airlines and CN Rail are going up.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: CIBC, Lowe's

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-8:30 a.m. ET: CN Rail CFO Ghislain Houle presents at Wolfe Research conference in New York

-9:30 a.m. ET: Rally4Resources holds pro energy rally outside National Press Building in Ottawa

-10:30 a.m. ET: Opening news conference at Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s Day of Support in Ottawa for Trans Mountain expansion

-12:00 p.m. ET: Toronto Board of Trade holds housing affordability panel

-1:30 p.m. ET: Closing news conference at Western Premiers meeting in Yellowknife (http://www.gov.nt.ca/newsroom/news/media-advisory-premiers-discuss-outcomes-western-premiers%E2%80%99-conference)

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. FOMC releases minutes from last meeting

