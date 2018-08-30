Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she’ll resume talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer this morning as the clock ticks down to the Americans’ Friday deadline for Canada to sign up for a trilateral deal. While Freeland was telling reporters there’s a spirit of goodwill at the negotiating table, there were political taunts flying from D.C. to Quebec. To wit:

-“I think it’s going to be obviously very good for Canada if they do [make a deal] and I think it’s probably not going to be good at all if they don’t,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters.

-“If someone believes that they can ram through Quebec and make a concession on dairy without our consent, politically it’s going to be a disaster,” said Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, before sending the ultimate signal to Justin Trudeau by saying “just watch me.” All the more interesting when we consider Trudeau will hold a briefing call with the premiers today.

We’ll follow the bouncing ball today and will keep trade uncertainty in mind when Statistics Canada releases second-quarter GDP data at 8:30 a.m. ET. We also look forward to getting perspective from former Mexico President Vicente Fox on Bloomberg Markets.

BIG DAY FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN

It begins at 10:30 a.m. ET, when the Federal Court of Appeal will rule on legal challenges brought forward by First Nations, municipalities, and environmental groups that oppose the National Energy Board's recommendation to allow the controversial pipeline expansion to proceed as well as the government's decision to accept that recommendation. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan Canada is holding a special meeting at 11:00 a.m. ET where shareholders will decide on the $4.5-billion sale of Trans Mountain to the feds. We'll be ready for both and look forward to reaction from the likes of ex-Encana CEO Gwyn Morgan and Brett Wilson.

TD CLOSES OUT BIG SIX EARNINGS

Toronto-Dominion Bank closed out Big Six earnings season with a beat. Adjusted fiscal third-quarter profit came in at $1.66 per share versus the $1.63 estimate. Much like when BMO reported, the U.S. performance stands out with TD’s adjusted stateside retail banking profit soaring 31 per cent year-over-year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Ensign Energy Services has formally launched its hostile takeover offer for Trinidad Drilling.

-Detour Gold announced late yesterday it added three new directors to its board, including former Barrick exec Jim Gowans, against the backdrop of a proxy fight with Paulson & Co.

-Amazon.com shares closed at an all-time high of US$1,998.10 yesterday, pushing its market capitalization closer to US$1 trillion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Toronto-Dominion Bank, Lululemon, BRP, Campbell Soup, Dollar Tree

-Notable data: Canadian GDP, U.S. personal income and spending

-9:50 a.m. ET: China Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye, Canada Ambassador to China John McCallum, Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest among speakers at Belt & Road Forum in Toronto

-10:30 a.m. ET: Federal Court of Appeal announces decision in Tsleil-Waututh Nation et al. v Attorney General of Canada et al.

-11:00 a.m. ET: Kinder Morgan Canada holds special meeting in Calgary for shareholder vote on Trans Mountain sale to federal government

-8:25 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds rally in Evansville, Indiana

