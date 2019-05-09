The Big Three: CMHC CEO warns on housing risks; Trump and China talk tough on trade; Uber IPO

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The head of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation wants Canadians to stop glorifying homeownership as a vehicle for savings, warning the “party ultimately comes to an end.” In our interview with Evan Siddall, he also shot back at critics of the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive, discussed concerns about household indebtedness, and expressed a desire for banks to have more skin in the game. We’ll follow up on his insight, and in the coming days we’ll zero-in on the merits of owning versus renting.

CMHC CEO on homeownership: ‘This party ultimately comes to an end' Evan Siddall, president and CEO of the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, talks about the push for affordability, the need to have a better mix of housing options, and the concerns he has of products like interest-only mortgages.

CHINA-U.S. TRADE TALKS

Major European indices are down ~one per cent and futures are pointing to a weak open in New York as investors brace for the next wave of negotiations and the prospect of the Trump administration raising tariffs tomorrow. At a rally last night, the American president said China “broke the deal.” Canada has an obvious stake in all of this, particularly after Trump stated in December he’ll intervene in the extradition of Huawei’s CFO if he thinks that would help the “largest trade deal ever made.”

IN CONVERSATION WITH AL MONACO

We’ve got an interview with Enbridge’s CEO on The Street. Monaco expresses frustration about the latest delays facing Line 3 in the U.S., speaks out on Bill C-69 and Canada’s approach to energy infrastructure development, shares his outlook for Jason Kenney’s government in Alberta, and discusses the possibility of Enbridge’s ill-fated Northern Gateway ever being re-tabled.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The tug of war over Anadarko Petroleum is over now that Chevron has thrown in the towel, meaning Occidental has emerged as the winning bidder. With a US$1-billion break fee coming its way, Chevron says it will boost its share buyback program.

-Telus also raised its dividend today, with the payout going to $0.5625/share from $0.545. The company added 11,000 net wireless phone subscribers in the first quarter.

-Hydro One joined the dividend-growth party, nudging up its quarterly payout to $0.2415/share from $0.23. The power company’s adjusted profit surged above estimates in the first quarter, with credit going to factors including “catch up revenues, favourable weather and lower taxes.”

-Cronos Group, the Toronto-based cannabis company with a $6.9-billion market capitalization, today reported $6.5 million in first-quarter revenue.

-Magna International is a stock to watch after the Canadian autoparts maker cut its full-year profit and sales forecasts, citing higher costs and lower proceeds from a joint venture in China.

-National Bank is selling a big chunk of its stake in Fiera Capital for $128.2 million “to redeploy capital in its core activities.”

-Stars Group (the former Amaya) has struck a deal with Fox that will see the giant media conglomerate take a 4.99 per cent stake in the Canadian gambling company as the two sides team up on new sports betting platforms.

-Canadian Natural Resources’ management team cheered the success of Alberta’s mandatory production cuts in this morning’s first-quarter release showing a sharp sequential gain in adjusted funds flow.

-Cineplex is raising its quarterly dividend even while posting a 15.6 per cent plunge in first-quarter attendance thanks to tough comps caused by last year’s Black Panther blockbuster. We’ve got an interview with CEO Ellis Jacob this afternoon.

-Quebecor is more than doubling its quarterly dividend to $0.1125/share while reporting modest gains in first-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

-And, unfittingly lastly in this list, Uber Technologies is expected to price its IPO this afternoon.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Telus, Canadian Natural Resources, Crescent Point Energy, Nutrien, Magna International, Canadian Tire, Cineplex, Quebecor, TMX Group, Brookfield Asset Management, CI Financial, Hydro One, Stantec, NFI Group, Aritzia, Cronos Group, Cascades, Maxar Technologies

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian new housing price index

-8:00 a.m. ET: Senate Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee holds hearing on Bill C-69

-11:15 a.m. ET: Infrastructure Minister François-Philippe Champagne holds news conference in Ottawa for update on federal government’s $180-billion Investing in Canada plan

-11:45 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at White House on surprise medical billing

-12:00 p.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains discusses "future of data in the digital economy" at Empire Club luncheon in Toronto

-China Vice Premier Liu He leads delegation for two days of trade talks in Washington, D.C.

