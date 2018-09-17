Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

BNN Bloomberg’s Cannabis Canada special coverage continues today with a big scoop. Sources have told BNN Bloomberg The Coca-Cola Co. is in talks with Aurora Cannabis to develop cannabidiol-infused beverages in what would be a dramatic strategic move by one of the world's most beloved brands. David George-Cosh has all the details on BNNBloomberg.ca and will flesh out the beverage giant's thinking on our station this morning. We'll chase insight on what a deal would mean for Coca-Cola's brand and whether it will spur a race for dance partners between consumer packaged goods companies and pot producers.

CLAY RIDDELL REMEMBERED

A titan of the oil patch has passed away. Paramount Resources founder and Chairman Clay Riddell is being remembered as an industry icon, renowned philanthropist and titan of the local sport community. We’ll reflect on his legacy.

BACK TO BUSINESS IN OTTAWA

MPs return to the House of Commons today after their nearly three-month summer break. Fair to assume it’s going to be a lot of NAFTA, and probably some Trans Mountain, when the Trudeau Liberals face the opposition in Question Period this afternoon. Should also keep in mind that Finance Minister Bill Morneau is preparing for his fall economic update; late Friday, we exclusively obtained a letter sent to him by two Ontario ministers who called for “bold” measures to address the drumbeat of warnings about waning Canadian competitiveness.

CHINA-U.S. TENSION

Still waiting for U.S. President Donald Trump to make the final call on additional tariffs on US$200-billion worth of Chinese goods. The Wall Street Journal is reporting Beijing is considering retaliating by hobbling U.S. supply chains with strategic restrictions on the sale of certain goods.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Imperial Metals says it has formed a special committee to review strategic alternatives and has held early talks with a potential joint-venture partner.

-Tragedy on the Hudson Bay Railway Saturday after a union worker was killed and another injured amid a train derailment that happened less than a month after the rail link was purchased by a consortium including Fairfax Financial and AGT. “We have said repeatedly that we will not compromise speed for safety and this is a stark reminder for us as we repair the northern section of the rail line to Churchill,” AGT CEO Murad Al-Katib said in a release.

-British Columbians will have a single brick-and-mortar cannabis store to choose from when recreational pot becomes legal one month from today. The B.C. Cannabis Store will debut in Kamloops, with more to come in the ensuing months.

-Namaste Technologies is attempting to clear the air after scandal erupted on Friday when La Presse reported on the company’s customer recruitment strategy. Namaste said in a release late Friday it’s “fully compliant” with laws and regulations. It confirmed, however, that Tilray has pulled the plug on a supply agreement that was announced earlier this month.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: FedEx, Oracle

-Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, Canadian international securities transactions

-10:00 a.m. ET: Six former U.S. Trade Representatives speak at Center for Strategic & International Studies event in Washington (we’ll record webcast)

-12:00 p.m. ET: U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks at Economic Club of New York

-2:15 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds National Council for the American Worker meeting

