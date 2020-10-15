Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Pierre Poilievre is stirring the pot on central bank independence in this country. “We will be watching the Bank of Canada with great skepticism,” he told our Bloomberg News partners, while warning the BoC “should not be an ATM for [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s insatiable spending appetites.” That, of course, is in reference to the bank’s ballooning balance sheet, including approximately $168 billion in government bonds. Recall that in Tiff Macklem’s earliest remarks after being appointed governor, he touted the importance of the Bank of Canada’s independence. So, this could get interesting. We’ll bounce Poilievre’s commentary off Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief economist, Jean-Francois Perrault shortly after 8am before getting into a deeper dive on the labour market with him.

UNIFOR, FIAT CHRYSLER REACH DEAL

The announcement came just a few minutes before the deadline that could have triggered a strike. We’ll have to wait until Unifor leadership holds a news conference later this morning to learn more about what the two sides agreed to and whether Fiat Chrysler has made any important new, long-term product commitments similar to Ford that will help secure the 9,000 jobs on its payroll in this country.

BOOMING DEMAND FOR TELEHEALTH

Investors and the public have been waking up to the merits of virtual visits with medical professionals and, as David George-Cosh reports today in a BNNBloomberg.ca feature, that’s forcing industry leaders into a race to keep up with demand – and raising some questions about our privacy. Watch for interviews today with MaRS Discovery District Senior Advisor of Digital Health Barry Billings and CloudMD Software & Services CEO Essam Hamza.

GLOOMY MARKETS

Some of the major European indices are down upward of 3% and futures are pointing to a drop at the start of trading in New York amid a pair of reality checks. Overseas, France and the United Kingdom announced new measures – including a partial lockdown for Paris – in their attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, who knew that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stating the seemingly obvious that a stimulus agreement before the election “would be difficult” could cause so much discomfort in the market. And new data this morning paints a worrying picture about the U.S. economy, with initial jobless claims unexpectedly rising to 898,000 last week.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Aphria shares are slumping in pre-market trading in New York after the pot producer released quarterly results showing a sequential drop in net revenue, which is being "solely" attributed to COVID-19's impact on distribution revenue.

-Shares of Morgan Stanley are little changed this morning after the Wall Street giant reported adjusted profit and revenue that outpaced analyst expectations. The firm benefitted from a 20 per cent year-over-year gain in sales and trading revenue.

-Artizia's second-quarter profit and revenue beat estimates on an 82 per cent spike in ecommerce sales. But CEO Brian Hill is warning "stricter government directives" will continue weighing on the company’s in-store retail business.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian existing home sales, U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Aphria, Morgan Stanley, Walgreens Boots Alliance

-9:00 a.m. ET: Financial Accountability Office of Ontario releases economic and budget outlook

-10:30 a.m. ET: China Ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu holds Zoom news conference marking 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Canada being established

-2:00 p.m. ET: Industry Minister Navdeep Bains and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan make announcement in Toronto regarding investment to develop zero-emission energy technology

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.