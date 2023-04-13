North American equity markets are searching for direction in the wake of the latest read on inflation south of the border, along with some commentary from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Things turned something sour toward the end of yesterday’s trade, but have largely stabilized this morning – yesterday’s weakness seems to have stemmed from concerns over a potential recession, in part triggered by the recent turmoil in the U.S. financial sector. That said, there’s always a degree of market participants seeing what they want to see – while a recession is, for all intents and purposes bad for output and demand, it does raise the possibility of interest rate cuts, which would theoretically offset some of those negatives.

TECK REJECTS GLENCORE'S REVISED BID

Well, that didn’t take long. Teck Resources clearly wasn’t wooed by the cash component of Glencore’s revised US$23.1-billion bid for the company, announcing this morning that the board has unanimously rejected the proposal. Teck says the revised proposal is “materially unchanged” and is still not in the best interest of the company. Glencore had revised its earlier bid to include a cash component of US$8.2 billion to potentially buy out shareholders who wanted nothing to do with a combined coal business between the two firms, which would see Glencore’s thermal coal division merged with Teck’s steelmaking coal unit.

ANOTHER ROUGH QUARTER FOR CORUS

It’s still tough sledding over at Corus Entertainment, as the company grapples with difficult advertising market conditions and changing TV viewing habits. The company that brings you the like of HGTV, The Food Network and Teletoon saw revenue decline five per cent in the second quarter as a slowdown in ad revenue continued to bite. It’s a continuation of a trend for Corus – CEO Doug Murphy has warned in the past that we’re in an “advertising recession” as companies rethink their spending in the face of macroeconomic headwinds – and Corus says it expects more of the same in the third quarter as uncertainties remain firmly in place. We’ll get more on the overall outlook when Jon Erlichman speaks with Murphy on The Open at 9:40 a.m. EDT.

HUDBAY STRIKES DEAL FOR COPPER MOUNTAIN

Hudbay Minerals is striking a friendly deal to buy up Copper Mountain Mining for US$439 million, a 23 per cent premium to Copper Mountain’s volume-weighted average price over the last 10 trading sessions. The all-stock transaction would create the third-largest copper producer in Canada, with existing Hudbay shareholders set to own about 76 per cent of the combined entity. Jurisdictionally, this keeps things rather clean for all involved – the combined entity will be entirely Americas-focused, with 55 per cent of its net asset value in North America and the remainder in South America, primarily in Peru.

ROYAL LEPAGE SEES HOUSING MARKET TURNING A CORNER

Royal LePage is seeing some signs of life in the residential real estate market. The real estate firm says that it expects the national aggregate home price will increase 4.5 per cent year-over-year once we hit the fourth quarter, a reversal from the recent softness we’ve seen as higher borrowing costs and the subsequently stricter stress tests put a chokehold on activity. Speaking of that stress test front, where borrowers have to prove they could handle an additional 200 basis points on top of their contract rate – just in case rates continue to rise – Royal LePage is urging regulators to hold off on making any changes to make said stress test more restrictive, arguing such a move could push prospective buyers into greyer areas of the mortgage market.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Barrick Gold says it’s on track to meet its full-year gold and copper production forecasts, in spite of a slower start to the year (production modestly missed estimates in Q1, in part due to some harsh winter weather impacting its Nevada operations.)

Shares of Delta Airlines are ticking higher in the premarket – up a little more than two per cent – after the company forecast revenue growth and profit will exceed analyst estimates in the second quarter.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS