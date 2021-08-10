Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canadian Pacific Railway is taking another shot at buying Kansas City Southern almost half a year after it first won KCS’s affection. CP unveiled an offer valued at US$300 per share this morning in an attempt to bust up CN Rail’s friendly deal to buy KCS. CP’s new proposal comes at a pivotal time, with just a few days to go before Kansas City Southern’s shareholders will vote on the arrangement with CN. We’ll gather insight on what could come next in this takeover battle.

CANADA-CHINA RELATIONS DETERIORATE

This could prove to be a pivotal week in shaping already fractured relations between Canada and China. Late last night, a court in China upheld the death sentence of Canadian Robert Schellenberg on alleged drug trafficking --and earned an immediate rebuke from Canada’s government in the process. The ruling now goes to the Supreme People’s Court for final review. And in the coming days, it’s believed that Michael Spavor – who was apprehended in apparent retaliation for the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on Canadian soil in 2018 – will learn his fate after earlier being tried on espionage charges. All this as Meng’s extradition hearing plays out in Vancouver.

NUTRIEN RAKES IT IN

The fertilizer giant has hiked its full-year profit forecast amid an expectation for record potash shipments this year and despite widespread drought conditions in North America. We’re hoping to speak with CEO Mayo Schmidt in Commodities. The company’s stock has become a veritable market darling, with shares up 27 per cent so far this year and an overwhelming consensus among analysts to buy the stock (just three holds and one sell recommendation among the 24 analysts tracked by Bloomberg).

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The Canadian Press is reporting Moderna’s chief executive will sign a memorandum of understanding today to build an mRNA production facility in Canada.

Despite dealing with an expropriation fiasco in Kyrgyzstan, Centerra Gold today announced it’s raising its quarterly dividend 40 per cent to seven cents per share.

AMC Entertainment exceeded second-quarter estimates by a wide margin as attendance surged thanks to lighter COVID restrictions. CEO Adam Aron kept his shoutouts vague in the press release, but this line sure looked to me like a salute to the retail traders who took a shine to the stock: “It is also worth noting that our sheer will to drive through this COVID-19 crisis clearly resonated amongst those who also were committed to our survival."

Remember when Freshii was all the rage? The fast-food chain just reported second-quarter results showing same-store sales tumbled 29.4 per cent compared to two years prior. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, the key sales metric rose 46.7 per cent.

