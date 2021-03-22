Canadian Pacific is trying yet again to buy a rival Class 1 railroad, only this time it's friendly. The US$25-billion cash-and-stock agreement to buy Kansas City Southern is a bold attempt to create a truly continental railway with 20,000 miles of tracks that would cut all the way into Mexico.

So many storylines to pursue. Among them, and most critically, are the regulatory hurdles ahead. The deal requires the approval of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which CP and KCS anticipate could take more than a year. Then there's the issue of what it means for the respective shippers' customers. Recall that there was an outcry in some corners when CP tried half a decade ago to buy Norfolk Southern. CP’s balance sheet is also an important talking point, seeing as how the US$25-billion deal is actually a US$29-billion transaction when assumed debt is taken into account. On top of that, CP will borrow US$8.6 billion to help finance the takeover. What about jobs? Management teams were saying yesterday that no cuts are anticipated even as $780 million in annual synergies are anticipated. In fact, they say the headcount is expected to rise in the years 2023-2025. As for domestic interests, the combined company will retain CP's headquarters in Calgary.

THE RECOVERY OF JOHN RUFFOLO

This is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring stories our team has ever covered. The high-profile Canadian tech investor has launched a new half-billion-dollar fund after a remarkable recovery from a near-fatal accident in September. Read all about it at BNNBloomberg.ca and watch for Jon’s interview with John Ruffolo today in The Open.

IN CONVERSATION WITH PATRICK PICHETTE

Pichette has made his mark on Big Tech as the current chair of Twitter and after a stint as Google’s CFO. But he hasn’t forgotten home. He’s a partner of Montreal-based Inovia Capital, which recently closed a US$450-million growth fund that’ll help nurture tech firms focused on the future of work, among other industries. Patrick Pichette joins The Open at 8:30 a.m.

BUDGETS ON OUR MIND

It’s going to be a hot topic this week, with provincial budgets on the way in Ontario and Quebec. But it’s also on our radar at the federal level, after Erin O’Toole said at his party convention late Friday that the Conservative Party of Canada would balance the books over the next decade.

HOUSING HEAT

The latest Nanos survey for our Bloomberg partners is adding new weight to the fear about speculation in some real estate markets. According to the survey, six in 10 Canadians expect home prices in their neighbourhood will continue to rise in the half-year. It’s the first time that datapoint has reached 60 per cent since the first survey in 2008.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced this morning it's aiming to divest 355 of its sites. Forty-nine have already been sold to Casey's General Stores. Another 306 (including 37 in Canada) are being shopped around by a real estate advisory firm that's been retained by the company.

Former Air Canada CEO Calin Rovinescu has joined Brookfield Asset Management as a senior advisor on possible deals in the aerospace sector. The news was confirmed by a company spokesperson after being originally reported by our Bloomberg News partners.

The AstraZeneca-University of Oxford COVID vaccine was shown to be 79 per cent effective in a Phase 3 trial in the United States. The company said data will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for possible emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

The Turkish Lira has been down as much as 14.8 per cent against the U.S. dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turfed yet another central bank governor. Naci Agbal was removed after just four months in the job and in the aftermath of overseeing a full two-point hike in the bank's benchmark rate last week.

Aimia's overhaul continues today, with the company announcing the sale of its 20 per cent stake in AirAsia's loyalty program.

