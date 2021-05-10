Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

America’s most important fuel pipeline is still almost entirely offline after being targeted in a ransomware cyberattack that was identified on Friday. The Colonial Pipeline – which counts the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec among its owners – ships 100 million gallons of fuel every day from Houston all the way up to New York. Its outage sent fuel futures up more than 4 per cent in New York trading this morning and comes at an uncomfortable time for consumers as America’s lofty vaccination rate propels demand for gasoline. We’ll chase insight on cyber vulnerabilities, the impact for drivers, and how the energy industry will cope as the outage drags on.

LINE 5 COUNTDOWN

We’ll watch for any movement on the most important pipeline file for Canada these days as Enbridge faces a May 12 deadline to abide by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s demand that it shut down Line 5. Today, we look forward to perspective from trade expert Lawrence Herman, mediator Douglas Harrison and Aaron Henry from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in interviews on BNN Bloomberg. And if you missed it, check out Tara’s feature on the unease that’s being stirred in the Sarnia, Ont. refining hub.

COMMODITIES BOOM

There’s a whole lot of green on the Bloomberg terminal’s GLCO screen. Iron ore up more than 6 per cent, copper up 3 per cent, and pretty much everything else in the energy and metals buckets also trading higher. We’ll watch how this plays into trading in Toronto today after the S&P/TSX Composite Index closed at a record on Friday.

COVID WATCH

Saskatchewan is poised to loosen up some of its pandemic restrictions (including allowing restaurants and bars to reopen) as of May 30 after hitting a key threshold of seeing 70 per cent of adults aged 40+ vaccinated. Premier Scott Moe put it simply in a release yesterday: “The road back to normal runs right through our vaccination clinics and pharmacies”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

The Canadian dollar remains very much on our radar. It has been up almost one-fourth of a cent against the U.S. dollar, rising to 82.67 – the highest since September 2017.

Elon Musk’s Saturday Night Live appearance didn’t do Dogecoin any favours, after the cryptocurrency tumbled during the show and in its immediate aftermath before getting a lift from Musk on Twitter as he announced SpaceX will take it as a payment tied to a satellite launch next year.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS