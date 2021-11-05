Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

We’re about to find out who’s actually in charge at Rogers Communications Inc. British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick is set to announce her decision at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET after lawyers for Edward Rogers and RCI presented their arguments on Monday about the validity of Mr. Rogers’ overhaul of the company’s board of directors. We’ll set the scene throughout the day, and – a very important programming note: we’ll have LIVE special coverage of the decision starting at 5 p.m. ET, with Greg Bonnell in the anchor chair, Paul Bagnell on location in Vancouver, Tara Weber in Calgary, Andrew Bell in studio, and many others working behind the scenes to make sure we do this story justice on air and online at BNNBloomberg.ca.

JOBS DAY

If you’re strictly thinking of the expectation, Canada’s jobs market was a letdown last month as 31,200 jobs were added, compared to the 41,600 jobs that economists anticipated. No doubt it was a dramatic downshift from September, when 157,100 positions were created. Going through the details, the economic reopening story is evident, as 80,500 wholesale and retail trade jobs were added. Over in the U.S., job growth spiked to 531,000 from an upwardly-revised 312,00 in September.

MANULIFE MOVES FIRST AFTER OSFI GETS OUT OF THE WAY

The big insurer announced a dividend sweetener this morning and said it’s planning to repurchase up to 39 million of its common shares after the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions unshackled federally regulated financial institutions. As for the banks, late yesterday, Credit Suisse Analyst Mike Rizvanovic reiterated his view in a note to clients that National and BMO have the most upside potential to raise their payouts. He also said TD has the most firepower for share buybacks.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

These are tough times for Magna International. For the second time in less than three weeks, the Canadian auto parts maker cut its financial outlook. This time, it’s the earnings forecast that has been scaled back after the company reported a third-quarter profit that collapsed to just US$11 million in the third quarter from US$405 million a year earlier. Blame the ripple effect of chip shortages. Magna also announced its CFO, Vincent Galifi, is being promoted to president, and said its board is launching a new share buyback program.

Similarly, Martinrea International swung to a loss and reported a 12.6 per cent drop in third-quarter revenue this morning. Again, supply chain problems (and inflation) are to blame. The company's shares tumbled at the start of trading.

Telus announced this morning it will raise its dividend 5.2 per cent. That came alongside third-quarter EBITDA that was in line with expectations. In an encouraging sign for potential future payout growth, CFO Doug French said Telus is anticipating “a material reduction in [its] capital expenditure profile.”

Canada Goose shares are surging in pre-market after the parka beat second-quarter revenue expectations and raised its outlook.

More energy names are sharing their wealth with investors. Enerplus announced it will raise its quarterly dividend eight per cent to 4.1 cents per share and expanded its share buyback program while reporting third-quarter adjusted funds flow that more than tripled to $255.8 million. And Arc Resources said it’s hiking its quarterly dividend 52 per cent to 6.6 cents per share as third-quarter funds from operations reached $765.4 million, compared to $144.6 million a year ago. Baytex Energy teased future potential news on dividends and buybacks while saying it expects to hit its debt target in the second quarter of next year.

Canopy Growth is delaying its timeline for achieving adjusted profitability amid what the pot producer calls “market share challenges” in Canada. David George-Cosh will no doubt have all the details for us on air and online.

Alberta’s government is proposing an important change for how the cannabis industry operates in that province, by opening the door for licensed retailers to sell direct to consumers online. The move is included in legislation to cut red tape in the province.

TC Energy is scaling back its dividend plans. The pipeline operator said this morning it’s now aiming to grow the payout at an average annual rate of three to five per cent. Previously, it aimed for as much as seven per cent annual growth. The new strategy is a reflection of what the company’s CEO said is a need to “judiciously fund our attractive suite of growth opportunities.”

Enbridge has affirmed its full-year profit forecast after reporting adjusted EBITDA that was essentially in line with expectations. As for the hot button standoff with Michigan over Line 5? No mention of it (based on a CTRL+F) in the earnings release. Will monitor for commentary on the call with analysts.

For anyone who takes their cues from Prem Watsa, take note that his Fairfax Financial registered almost US$375 million in net investment gains in the third quarter, which sort of masks the US$442 million paper loss on its long equity exposure. The bulk of the positive returns in the period came via exposure to Digit Insurance.

Peloton Interactive shares are collapsing after the high-tech bike and treadmill maker slashed its full-year revenue forecast, warning it might generate US$1 billion less than it anticipated just three months ago as the outlook for its subscriber base dwindles. Looks like a casualty of the economic reopening.

Airbnb shares are moving higher in the pre-market after the accommodation industry disruptor beat third-quarter expectations and forecast fourth-quarter revenue that could exceed the average analyst estimate as bookings pick up.

We’ll keep Kinaxis on our radar today after the Ottawa-based technology firm that specializes in supply chain services raised its full-year revenue and adjust profit margin forecasts.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS