Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Diageo (DEO.N) is in serious talks with at least three Canadian cannabis producers, according to sources familiar with the matter. It’s the latest sign that the race is on for alcohol companies to find a dance partner amid tepid volume growth and as recreational pot use looms in Canada. You can see David George-Cosh’s full scoop on BNN Bloomberg.ca

NAFTA WATCH

The can is getting kicked further down the road, with Mexico's Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo saying talks with the U.S. will carry into next week and that “we need to have engagement with Canada.” For now, it looks like no such engagement is happening while the other two NAFTA nations try to iron out some differences. The longer this drags on, the greater the possibility that domestic Canadian politics get in the way, with the new wild card of Maxime Bernier striking out on his own.

ENBRIDGE SWEETENS SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS DEAL

The Calgary-based pipeline owner announced this morning it has sweetened the terms of its previously-announced deal to acquire Spectra Energy Partners (SEP.N). SEP unitholders will now receive 1.111 Enbridge (ENB.TO) shares for each unit held, up from the previous offer of 1.0123. Enbridge is pointing to a "significant weakening" of the MLP market in the U.S. as a good reason for SEP investors to welcome Enbridge's embrace.

POWELL TAKES JACKSON HOLE SPOTLIGHT

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers a speech titled Monetary Policy in a Changing Economy this morning at the Jackson Hole symposium, and with a title like that it’s anyone’s guess whether we should expect actual news in his remarks, which will be his first since U.S. President Donald Trump’s most recent attack on the Fed’s rate decisions. We’ll check in with Bloomberg’s Michael McKee this morning and also expect highlights from plenty of Bloomberg’s interviews with top central bankers from around the world.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Maxar Technologies (the former MDA) has released a detailed response to Spruce Point Capital Management’s short thesis, which sent the company’s stock down as much as 16.8 per cent on Aug. 7. Maxar’s board says it has full confidence in management and found no red flags in previous disclosures.

- Gap (GPS.N) is shaping up as a stock to watch today, falling more than seven per cent in pre-market trading after reporting a five per cent drop in same-store sales at its namesake banner.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- 10 a.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers speech at Jackson Hole symposium

- 4:30 p.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds avail in Richmond, B.C.

- Conservative Party of Canada convention continues in Halifax