Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

British Columbia’s housing market was distorted by $5.3 billion in dirty money that pushed up prices five per cent last year, according to an expert panel tasked with getting to the bottom of the province’s money laundering problem. The three-member panel is calling for “urgent action” to address the “contagious, corrupting” issue, and pegs the national tally of money laundering for 2018 at $47 billion. We have an interview with B.C. Attorney General David Eby this afternoon and will chase reaction from the real estate industry.

CHINA-U.S. TRADE

Beijing is vowing to retaliate after the U.S. went ahead and hiked tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods. Negotiations will resume between the two sides this morning in Washington, D.C. after a working dinner last night. Market reaction so far today is blasé, with U.S. futures little changed and every major European index posting modest gains.

UBER IPO

The ride-hailing service begins life as a public company today after pricing its initial public offering near the low end of the target range. At US$45 per share, the IPO raised US$8.1 billion (our Bloomberg partners note the pricing means founder Garrett Camp, a Canadian, has a stake worth US$3.7 billion). The most immediate issue to watch is whether the pricing sets up Uber to outperform Lyft, whose stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value since its IPO in March. We’ll get a flavour of the mood at the NYSE when The Open speaks with the exchange’s executive vice chairman, Betty Liu.

JOBS DAY

Canada’s labour market is expected to have bounced back last month, with economists estimating 11,600 jobs were created in April. The Open will break the numbers at 8:30 a.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Kinder Morgan Canada announced late yesterday it will continue life as a standalone company. That’s the outcome of a strategic review that was launched after the sale of Trans Mountain.

-TMX Group’s revenue and profit slipped in the first quarter, with CFO John McKenzie pointing to “challenging market conditions”. We’ll discuss tough times for listing and trading revenue with CEO Lou Eccleston at 9:35 a.m. ET.

-Freshii’s profit plunged to $103,000 as same-store sales fell 0.9 per cent in the first quarter. CEO Matt Corrin said “we still have more work ahead of us.” Shares are down 68 per cent over the last year.

-Nutrien shares are slipping in pre-market trading after some disappointments in the company’s first-quarter results. CEO Chuck Magro points out he just witnessed “the second wettest six-month period in the U.S. in 125 years.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Enbridge, Emera, Onex, Premium Brands, Freshii, Marriott International

-Notable data: Canadian labour force survey, Canadian building permits, U.S. CPI​

-9:05 a.m. ET: Conservative Party of Canada Leader Andrew Scheer addresses Canadian Home Builders' Association conference in Niagara Falls, Ont.

-1:25 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets in Edmonton with Mayor Don Iveson

-1:50 p.m. ET: Trudeau delivers remarks on Municipal Infrastructure Top-Up at Edmonton Convention Centre (plus avail)

-China Vice Premier Liu He leads delegation for trade talks in Washington, D.C.

