Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Walt Disney Company’s parks and studio operations were ravaged by COVID-19 in the latest quarter, yet its shares are rallying in pre-market trading as the entertainment conglomerate managed to deliver a surprise adjusted profit and teased out big plans for its burgeoning streaming business. On a conference call yesterday afternoon, CEO Bob Chapek said the company had 60.5 million Disney+ subscribers as of two days ago, compared to 57.5 million at quarter-end. And he dangled another incentive for film-starved consumers to join the service by announcing Mulan will debut on Disney+ Sept. 4. We’ll sift through all of this, including how its ESPN business is managing through the turmoil, this morning.

CANADA SECURES* VACCINE SUPPLY

The federal government has lined up a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Deliveries are expected to occur “over the course” of next year, according to this morning’s announcement, and this is of course pending the outcome of clinical trials and Health Canada approval. The companies say they’re aiming to begin the regulatory review as early as October and that if all goes according to plan, they’re aiming to have 100 million doses available around the world by the end of this year. In a news conference later in the morning, the government said it also has a supply deal with Moderna.

GOLD SETS NEW HIGHS

Another day, another record. The price of spot gold climbed as high as US$2,044.86 this morning, extending a run that has seen the metal surge almost 40 per cent in value since mid-March before global central banks and governments went into whatever-it-takes mode.

DON’T MISS THESE INTERVIEWS

A burgeoning health unit helps to distinguish Telus from its peers, and today BNN Bloomberg is going straight to the top of that business to learn more about its growth plans and how COVID-19 factors into the strategy. Telus Health chair Francois Gratton joins Amanda Lang shortly after 2 p.m. ET. And a little later in that hour, ex-BMO chair and CEO Tony Comper shares his perspective on the economy in a conversation with Amanda at 2:30 p.m. ET

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Bausch Health announced another settlement this morning as it attempts to distance itself from alleged past transgressions in the Valeant era, this time it’s a $94-million agreement to close the books on a Canadian class action that was filed in 2015. The news follows a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

-Beyond Meat's revenue jumped 69 per cent to a record high in the second quarter while its net loss widened to US$10.2 million. The alternative-protein producer noted its revenue growth was due to increased volume, while prices softened due to "strategic investments in promotional activity intended to encourage greater consumer trial."

-Finning International’s second-quarter revenue sank 33 per cent as the Caterpillar equipment dealer’s customers dealt with the impact of COVID-19, including in Canada where Finning says new equipment sales were particularly hampered by the downturn in Alberta. Although the company says it’s aiming to cut its workforce by eight per cent by the end of this year (compared to staffing at end of 2019), it says it was able to save 500 jobs in Canada thanks to the emergency wage subsidy.

-Great-West Lifeco has agreed to sell its GLC Asset Management business to IGM subsidiary Mackenzie Financial for $175 million, while noting its Canada Life business is launching fund-management operations that will have a distribution pact with Mackenzie. It’s a bit complicated, but we’ll distill it (and earnings) with Great-West CEO Paul Mahon at 4:30pm ET.

-David Garofalo is back. The former CEO of Goldcorp has been appointed chairman and chief executive of Gold Royalty Corp., a subsidiary of TSX-listed GoldMining Inc. (NOTE: I’ve sent an interview request for him)

-CT REIT is nudging up its distribution and touting its “extraordinary” resilience, as demonstrated by stable funds from operations in the second quarter.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, U.S. trade balance, ISM U.S. services index

-Notable earnings: Thomson Reuters, Norbord, TMX Group, Manulife Financial, Canaccord Genuity, GFL Environmental, WSP Global, Spin Master, Franco-Nevada, Iamgold, B2Gold, Wayfair, The New York Times Co., CVS Health, Moderna, Square, Etsy, Fitbit, Marathon Oil, Energy Transfer

-10:00 a.m. ET: Samsung holds Unpacked event

