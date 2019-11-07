Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Drake is getting into the pot business. The Canadian hip-hop superstar is teaming up with Canopy Growth on a joint-venture called More Life Growth Company. Under the terms of the arrangement, Drake will own 60 per cent of the venture and grant More Life the right to “exclusively exploit” certain intellectual property and brands as it launches products, accessories, and merchandise. It could be a breakthrough moment for the industry at a time when many investors have been soured by weak sales in the first year of legal recreational use. David George-Cosh has full details on the pact, and Jon Erlichman has colour on Drake’s remarkable marketing clout.

CHINA-U.S. TRADE LATEST

Global stocks and U.S. futures are rising amid today’s wave of trade optimism, with a China Commerce Ministry spokesperson saying Beijing and the U.S. have agreed to eventually roll back tariffs if they secure a Phase One trade deal. The apparent commitment was confirmed earlier this afternoon by by the United States.

ONTARIO TRIMS DEFICIT OUTLOOK

Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has shaved this year’s budget forecast to $9 billion from $10.3 billion (though still larger than last year’s shortfall). It’s also pledging some relief for small business owners with a plan to cut their tax rate to 3.2 per cent from 3.5 per cent. BMO’s economics team says the province could unveil more tax cuts later in Ford’s mandate “if the economy cooperates”. Watch for our interview with Finance Minister Rod Phillips on BNNBloomberg.ca and The Real Economy.

ATTACK ON SEMAFO CONVOY

Burkina Faso officials now say at least 38 people were killed in yesterday’s attack on a convoy carrying Semafo workers, contractors and suppliers. The Montreal-based miner has yet to confirm the number of casualties. Andy Bell and his Commodities team will explore risk management by miners who expose themselves to countries beset by turmoil.

EARNINGS BARRAGE

It’s another one of those days in Canada. Among the notables in the last 12 hours or so:

-Indigo Books & Music’s latest quarter reads like another case study in the uphill battle of competing with Amazon. Same-store sales down in its fiscal second quarter, alongside an outright decline in total revenue. Indigo cites the “strong competitive pressures” and its desire to bolster profits by scaling back promotions. Should point out net loss widened to $20.5 million in Q2.

-Asia powered Manulife Financial in the third quarter as core earnings in that continent jumped to $520 million from $461 million last year.

-SportChek was the standout performer for Canadian Tire in the third quarter, with same-store sales at that banner rising 4.6 per cent, while total adjusted profit was in line with estimates. The retailer is raising its annual dividend to $4.55/share. We have CFO Dean McCann at 1410.

-Telus is also raising its dividend, with the quarterly payout going to 58.25 cents per share. Adjusted profit was in line with estimates in the third quarter, while the telco added 111,000 wireless subscribers in the period.

-Linamar’s top line came under pressure in the third quarter, as industrial sales plunged 21.5 per cent due in part to the China-U.S. trade feud, while transportation sales managed to inch up 0.5 per cent despite the GM strike. Despite that, Linamar narrowly beat Q3 revenue and profit estimates.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of Stuart Olson plunged in early trading after the construction firm suspended its dividend late Wednesday while noting its third-quarter results were dented by the challenging environment in Alberta.

-WisdomTree is selling its Canadian unit to CI Finanical for up to $13 million, depending on achieving certain growth targets. We have CI CEO Kurt MacAlpine at 1630.

-Twitter shares are slipping in pre-market trading after two of its former employees were charged by the U.S. with spying on users for the benefit of Saudi Arabia.

-As expected, the Bank of England left its benchmark interest rate at 0.75 per cent today.

-McCain Foods today announced an $80-million expansion of its potato processing plant in Grand Falls, NB.

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe.