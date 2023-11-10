Markets digest rate remarks: U.S. futures are pointing to a flat open when North American trading gets underway this morning. Investors are weighing U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s warning that while the central bank is in no rush to increase its key lending rate, it won’t hesitate to tighten policy further if needed to contain inflation. On this side of the border, the Bank of Canada’s message to Canadians and businesses is to be prepared for interest rates to stay higher for longer. Senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers made the remarks in a speech in Vancouver. She said while it may be tempting to think interest rates will go back to ultra low levels, there are reasons to believe they may not.



AtkinsRéalis beats revenue expectations: AtkinsRéalis, formerly SNC-Lavalin Group, has posted a higher profit in the third quarter, thanks to a net gain of $46.2 million from the disposal of the company’s Scandinavian Engineering Services business and better-than-expected revenue. The Montreal-based company earned $105 million in the quarter, more than double the $44.7 million it earned in the same period a year ago. Revenues rose to $2.2 billion from $1.89 billion and topped analysts’ expectations.

Mattress sales: We’ll be keeping an eye on shares of Sleep Country after it reported third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates. The mattress seller noted that it continues to see a slowdown in consumer spending on larger-ticket items as a result of higher interest rates and inflation, but it remains “cautiously optimistic” in its medium-term outlook. We’ll hear more about that directly from the sleep retailer’s president and CEO Stewart Schaefer today at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Dairy demand: Saputo has reported that it earned $156 million in its second quarter, up from $145 million for the same period a year ago. Sales for the quarter were $4.3 billion, down 3.1 per cent from a year ago. The cheese manufacturer expects global demand for dairy products to remain moderate due to macroeconomic conditions, and it expects near-term inflation on its overall input costs to moderate but remain at elevated levels.



