Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

All kinds of questions can be asked today about how much stimulus Canada requires after early evidence the economy picked up momentum at the start of the year. A flash estimate from Statistics Canada indicates gross domestic product rose half a percentage point in January, building on December's 0.1 per cent advance amid standout performance from the oil and gas and mining sectors … and predictably weak showings from the retail and hospitality sectors. In live, instant analysis at 8:30 a.m., TD Chief Canada Strategist Andrew Kelvin described it as a "great set of data" that will force the Bank of Canada to "walk a real tight rope next week" when it delivers an assessment of the economy alongside an interest rate decision.

CHINA ISSUES BUBBLE WARNING

Wall Street appears headed for a muted open one day after the S&P 500 surged the most since June 5. Plenty of attention is being directed toward a top regulator in China who sounded the alarm on inflated asset prices overnight. The head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is quoted by our Bloomberg News partners as saying he’s “very worried” about bubble risks, including “very dangerous” speculation in his country’s real estate market; he also predicted there will be a market correction in the U.S. and Europe “sooner or later.”

RED-HOT VANCOUVER HOUSING

Wow pretty much sums it up. Home sales across Greater Vancouver surged 73.3 per cent year-over-year in February. In fact, the 3,727 properties that traded hands was almost 43 per cent more than the 10-year average for the month. With low rates fueling demand, the benchmark home price in Vancouver rose 6.8 per cent year-over-year to $1.084 million.

ZOOM RAKES IT IN

In the words of JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon in a Bloomberg Markets interview yesterday, “there are huge weaknesses to the Zoom world”. Be that as it may, the company just reported another batch of evidence that the COVID work-from-home era is its time to shine. Its fourth-quarter report is replete with jaw-dropping growth figures -- including fourth-quarter revenue up 369 per cent -- and it forecast revenue for the current quarter that would be well ahead of the average estimate. Big question with Zoom is what growth looks like on the other side of the pandemic. We’ll have Emily Chang’s live interview with CFO Kelly Steckelberg shortly after 5 p.m. in Bloomberg Technology.

Wall Street appears headed for a muted open one day after the S&P 500 surged the most since June 5. Plenty of attention is being directed toward a top regulator in China who sounded the alarm on inflated asset prices overnight. The head of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission is quoted by our Bloomberg News partners as saying he’s “very worried” about bubble risks, including “very dangerous” speculation in his country’s real estate market; he also predicted there will be a market correction in the U.S. and Europe “sooner or later.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

S un Life Financial has plucked its new chief financial officer from the senior ranks of TD Bank. Manjit Singh will join the insurer as CFO later this month. Most recently, Singh has been TD’s executive vice-president of finance.

has plucked its new chief financial officer from the senior ranks of TD Bank. Manjit Singh will join the insurer as CFO later this month. Most recently, Singh has been TD’s executive vice-president of finance. Spin Master will be on our radar today after the Canadian toy maker swung to a fourth-quarter profit as revenue inched higher in the period and expenses slipped. While only a fraction of total revenue, interesting to see digital games revenue spiked almost 405 per cent to US$31.8 million in the quarter.

will be on our radar today after the Canadian toy maker swung to a fourth-quarter profit as revenue inched higher in the period and expenses slipped. While only a fraction of total revenue, interesting to see digital games revenue spiked almost 405 per cent to US$31.8 million in the quarter. Canada Goose shares got an intraday pop after the parka maker announced a partnership with NBA that will see it become a “proud outerwear partner” of the basketball league.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS