Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Canada's economy shrank in April, just like we expected it would as provinces raced to contain a third wave of COVID-19. The encouraging takeaway is that the contraction was less than half of what Statistics Canada initially estimated (0.3 per cent vs 0.8 per cent). While it was the first negative print since the pandemic started walloping the economy a year earlier, it could very well be the worst of it (though StatsCan is estimating a 0.3 per cent drop in May). All of that data feels like ancient history – particularly on a day when Ontario is moving into the next step of its reopening process, which pales in comparison to what we’ll see in Alberta tomorrow when public health restrictions will be lifted. We’re looking forward to some corporate perspective on the reopening process when RioCan CEO Jonathan Gitlin speaks with us shortly after 10 a.m.

CLOSING OUT THE SECOND QUARTER

It’s the final trading day of the quarter, so we’ll pause to reflect on how Canadian stocks have fared over the last three months as the S&P/TSX Composite Index enters today with a quarter-to-date gain of almost 8 per cent. Watch for a detailed breakdown of the movers at BNNBloomberg.ca

“THEY JUST DON’T WANT TO WORK”

So said Essex TopCrop Founder Craig Brummell in an interview that clearly struck a chord, based on some of the audience engagement we’re seeing online. We’ll drill deeper into the challenges that some employers might be facing in attracting workers, and how government policies factor into the equation. Of note: Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will address the media this morning after Bill C-30 (which implements some budget measures) received royal assent. We should expect to hear about the Canada Recovery Hiring Program.

BOOMERS PRIMED FOR HOMEBUYING

Yesterday our housing narrative was about affordability at its worst level in 31 years (according to RBC). Today, we’re getting a reminder that certain demographics have the upper hand. A new Royal LePage survey focused on Canadian baby boomers suggests 64 per cent of homeowners in that bracket are currently mortgage-free, while 45 per cent said this is a good time to sell their home, and 35 per cent said they’re considering buying within the next half decade. They’re also prepared to spread the wealth, with 25 per cent of respondents saying they’d consider helping their kid(s) buy a home. Check out Pattie’s perspective on the data at BNNBloomberg.ca, and we’ll catch up with Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper this morning on The Open.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Cogeco is loading up in the U.S., with a deal to acquire WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone’s broadband business in Ohio for US$1.1 billion. The assets being acquired generated US$244 million in revenue in the 12-month period that ended March 31.

We’ll watch shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard this morning after the fuel station and convenience store operator beat fiscal fourth quarter profit expectations by a wide margin. America’s progress in navigating the pandemic is evident in the numbers, including a 30.7 per cent surge in fuel revenue south of the border.

Maple Leaf Foods announced this morning it’s buying four pig farms in Saskatchewan in a move that it’s framing as “security of supply” for its processing plant in Brandon, Manitoba.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS