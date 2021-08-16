Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Today is the first full day of campaigning after Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau was granted his wish yesterday to have Parliament dissolved. We’re looking forward over the next five weeks to focusing on the policy announcements and issues that matter most for the economy and your money. One thing is clear from early audience engagement: our audience is wary of any party that sees fiscal opportunity in the preferential tax treatment of certain investments. If you missed it, check out Dale Jackson’s latest Payback Time column here.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

The latest data dump out of the world’s second-largest economy could add to worries about the global growth outlook as governments wrestle with COVID-19’s delta variant. China’s retail sales, industrial production and fixed-asset investment all decelerated more than economists expected in July. We’ll consider the consequence for global commodity prices and any potential policy response out of Beijing.

BHP AIMS FOR OIL AND GAS EXIT

Almost a decade to the day since BHP catapulted itself into the U.S. shale with a US$12-billion acquisition of Petrohawk Resources, the giant miner confirmed today that it wants to reverse course. In a brief release, BHP said it launched a strategic review of its petroleum unit and that one option under consideration is merging the business with Woodside Petroleum. The announcement essentially confirms earlier reporting by our Bloomberg News partners. We’ll address BHP’s motivation.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Tim Hortons China is being scooped up by special purpose acquisition company Silver Crest. It’s a deal that our Bloomberg News partners learned was in the works last week. In a presentation, a goal was set to have 2,753 stores in China by 2026, compared to 388 at the start of this year. The presentation also sheds more light on menu customization to appeal to local tastes -- including a potato chip mocha, salted egg yolk timbits, and a sichuan beef wrap.

Vermilion Energy’s free cash flow climbed to $94 million in the second quarter, compared to $79 million in the prior quarter, and the company said today it’s now on track for more than $400 million in free cash flow this year. That’s double what Vermilion forecast at the start of this year, and could beg questions about the future of its dividend – which was suspended early last year.

Calgary-based Cervus Equipment Corp. is being acquired by Brandt Tractor Ltd. for $19.50 per share in a deal worth $302 million.

Quarterhill (the former WiLan) is expanding in the road-toll business by acquiring Texas-based Electronic Transaction Consultants for $150 million. In a release, Quarterhill’s CEO framed it as a play on U.S President Joe Biden’s massive infrastructure spending plan.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS