Enbridge has another opportunity to put investor nerves at ease today, with first-quarter adjusted profit coming in 25 cents ahead of estimates at $0.82 per share. The stock is coming off its biggest single-day rally in more than a month on the back of yesterday’s asset sale announcements. But there’s still more work to be done on the balance sheet and Line 3 uncertainty is also clouding the outlook. On the former, the company said today it’s “looking closely” at additional asset sales amid “strong interest” from potential buyers. Jameson Berkow will walk us through the latest developments and the company’s to-do list before Tara Weber sits down for a conversation with CEO Al Monaco later today.

EARNINGS BONANZA

Beyond Enbridge, we’ve also got results from the likes of TMX Group, Telus, Magna International, Canadian Tire and Brookfield Asset Management to sift through. As always, we’ll go hunting for the compelling storylines. To wit: Freshii CEO Matt Corrin is pinning the blame for a sharp decline in same-store sales growth on “harsh weather … which typically favours less healthy categories like pizza and wings.”

DIVIDEND SCORECARD

Amid the earnings bonanza, we’ve seen a flurry of dividend sweeteners. Telus is boosting its quarterly payout to 52.5 cents per share from 49.25 cents. TMX raised to 58 cents from 50. Finning pushed its annual dividend to 80 cents from 76. And it wasn’t a quarterly reporter today, but CP Rail also boosted its quarterly dividend to 65 cents from 56.25 cents.

SUITS AND BOOTS

It started with a LinkedIn post. Financier and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Rick Peterson vented on the social network platform about the resource industry "getting our collective butts kicked in a big way" amid the Trans Mountain expansion "debacle". After an outpouring of feedback, Peterson launched Suits and Boots, a non-profit vowing to "speak up for responsible resource development in Canada", with plans for a massive rally in Vancouver ahead of Kinder Morgan's May 31 Trans Mountain deadline. Peterson joins us today on The Open.

MONTREAL HOUSING HEAT

More evidence today that Montreal has emerged as one of the housing markets to watch in this country. According to a new Royal LePage report, that city registered the strongest year-over-year price growth for detached luxury homes in the first four months of the year (+9.1 per cent to $1.57 million). LePage points out prices were relatively stable across the country in the first quarter despite "serial government interventions" that contributed to a 67.9 per cent plunge in sales. Royal LePage CEO Phil Soper joins us at 8:35 a.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canadian Tire announced today it's buying Oslo-based sportswear company Helly Hansen for $985 million. The retailer says this purchase will immediately add to earnings and cash flow after the anticipated close in the third quarter.

-Bank of Nova Scotia is paying $130 million for a controlling stake (51 per cent) in Peru's Banco Cencosud. Scotia says the deal will make it the second-largest credit card company in Peru. Banco Cencosud has $240 million in outstanding loans among 315,000 clients. We’ll chase Nacho Deschamps.

-The legacy of mortgage-backed securities that helped trigger the financial crisis is still being felt. Royal Bank of Scotland announced today it has agreed to a US$4.9-billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice

-OMERS' private equity division announced today it's paying US$1.1 billion for London-based outsourcing firm Alexander Mann Solutions.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Enbridge, Magna International, Telus, Brookfield Asset Management, Canadian Tire, Cara Operations, Finning International, Emera, Aritzia, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-7:00 a.m. ET: Bank of England releases interest rate decision

-9:30 a.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr makes clean tech announcement in Toronto and holds media avail

-9:45 a.m. ET: RIM co-founder Jim Balsillie speaks about Facebook data breach before House Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics

-2:00 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau makes announcement in Saguenay, QC, alongside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard

-3:50 p.m. ET: Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef and Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains discuss Bill C-25 at conference in Toronto

