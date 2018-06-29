The Daily Chase: Enbridge gets green light for Line 3 route; Canada unveils response to U.S. tariffs

Enbridge has been given the green light to proceed with the biggest project in the company’s history. Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission gave its blessing late yesterday to the Line 3 replacement along Enbridge’s preferred route with some tweaks and conditions. Almost certainly, opponents will still try to find a way to gum up the process, but for now Enbridge is breathing a sigh of relief. “The PUC’s decision to approve our preferred route with modifications is a good outcome for Minnesota and the result of listening carefully to stakeholders and an effective consultation process. We believe our route best protects the environment and has overwhelming support of communities,” CEO Al Monaco said in a statement.

So now the race is on, with three pipelines – Line 3, Keystone XL and Trans Mountain - approved to bring some relief to the oil sands. Question is how many of them will actually see the light of day.

CANADA’S RESPONSE TO TRUMP

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and two other cabinet officials are expected to announce a package of aid for Canada’s steel and aluminum sectors this morning, with some reports suggesting the support will mirror the $867-million bundle provided to the softwood industry last June. Freeland et al. are also expected to announce the final list of U.S. goods that will be subjected to counter tariffs starting on Canada Day.

PREMIER FORD

As of approximately noon eastern time today, Doug Ford officially becomes premier of Ontario. The real intrigue is who he’ll appoint to his cabinet; specifically, who his finance minister will be. We’ll tee up the ceremony this morning and look ahead to his first acts in office (arguably with few individuals having more at stake than Hydro One CEO Mayo Schmidt).

WEALTH ADVICE FOR JOHN TAVARES

The NHL’s most coveted free agent is about to strike it rich. Coming up today, our personal finance expert Pattie Lovett-Reid will offer some unsolicited advice to the sniper and the rest of this year’s UFA class to help steer them in the right direction after they sign jaw-dropping contracts when free agency frenzy gets going on Sunday. Plus, we’ll be checking in with TSN’s Gino Reda on The Real Economy to find out who has the inside track on this year’s most coveted players.

CANADA’S POT BUREAUCRATS

BNN Bloomberg's Jameson Berkow has reached out to every province and territory to find out who’s most prepared for the start of recreational cannabis sales on Oct. 17. Watch for reporting on BNNBloomberg.ca later today.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will be returning cash to their shareholders at the same rate as last year amid some concern about their capital levels in the final stage of the Federal Reserve’s stress test. Could be worse: Deutsche Bank, by comparison, has been called out by the central bank for “widespread and critical deficiencies”.

