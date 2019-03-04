Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project has hit a speed bump in Minnesota, delaying the pipeline’s in-service target by as much as a year to the second half of 2020. It’s another setback for an industry that knows setbacks all too well. We’ll address the industry-wide and company-specific impacts, with at least three analysts downgrading Enbridge since the delay was disclosed late Friday.

NEWMONT REJECTS BARRICK BID

Newmont Mining has formally rejected Barrick's all-stock takeover offer, saying its deal with Goldcorp is a preferable tie-up. However, Newmont is proposing a joint venture with Barrick in Nevada. The big question now is whether Barrick would be content to have a limited partnership with Newmont in just one jurisdiction.

TOBACCO CLASS ACTION

Three giants of the tobacco industry are gearing up to take their appeal of a US$15-billion class action ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada after a Quebec judge upheld a lower court’s decision on Friday. "The Canadian public has been aware of the risks of smoking for well over half a century. RBH should not be held liable to those who chose to smoke in light of these well-known risks " said Rothmans Benson & Hedges Managing Director Peter Luongo in a release. Bloomberg Markets is eager to pull on one of this story’s many threads, and we’ll watch for market reaction in shares of British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco, and Philip Morris International (whose Canadian subsidiaries are involved in the case).

PDAC TIME

It’s time for the annual debate: P-DAC or P-D-A-C? BNN Bloomberg's Andrew Bell will be on location to address that and far more serious issues at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto. Today’s interviews include Wheaton Precious Metals CEO Randy Smallwood and Wesdome Gold Mines CEO Duncan Middlemiss. Of course, expect plenty of discussion about Barrick-Newmont-Goldcorp over the next couple of days. Also of note: the industry is the latest domain for friction between Ontario and Saskatchewan and the feds.

CHINA-U.S. TRADE OPTIMISM

Bloomberg News is reporting China and the U.S. are “close” to a deal that would potentially see the Americans remove “most or all” of its tariffs on imports from China, with no clear indication of when a signing ceremony might take place. Worth keeping in mind that Canada and Mexico were unable to convince the U.S. to lift contentions steel and aluminum tariffs before signing the new North American Free Trade Agreement.

IN CONVERSATION WITH JASON KENNEY

Alberta United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney delivered a campaign-style speech on Friday, jabbing away at the NDP’s record before mapping out the framework for a business-friendly platform, including a so-called Job Creation Tax Cut. We expect to connect with Kenney this afternoon.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-S&P cut Cameco’s debt rating late Friday to BBB-, putting it on the brink of junk territory. “While we continue to navigate by our investment-grade rating, we will not abandon our strategy in the interest of improving near-term financial metrics at the expense of creating long-term value,” said Cameco CFO Grant Isaac in response.

-More fallout from Vale’s fatal dam failure: CEO Fabio Schvartsman and three other senior officials have temporarily relinquished their duties.

-Great-West Lifeco announced it plans to repurchase up to $2 billion worth of its shares – a move that was telegraphed in BNN Bloomberg’s latest interview with CEO Paul Mahon.

-Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has filed a lawsuit over her arrest in Canada. Meanwhile, she’s expected back in court on Wednesday for a hearing on the extradition process.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Gibson Energy

-PDAC convention in Toronto (runs to March 6)

-9:45 a.m. ET: Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna makes announcement in Ottawa with Canadian Tire (plus avail)​

-11:15 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Veterans Affairs Lawrence MacAulay make jobs announcement in Charlottetown (plus avail)

-12:00 p.m. ET: Canadian Club hosts panel in Toronto on shareholder activism

-4:15 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to National Association of Attorneys General at the White House

-7:00 p.m. ET: Barack Obama delivers remarks in Winnipeg

