Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Alberta wildfire season underway: Canada’s energy industry is on alert, bracing for another potentially disruptive wildfire season. Fort McMurray is under an evacuation alert as an out-of-control fire rages about 16 kilometers southwest of the Alberta town. The wildfire more than doubled over the weekend. Strong winds are pushing the fire northwest towards the Athabasca River, but away from the hub of Canada’s oilsands operations. At this point, there have been no reports of impacts on energy production related to the fire.

WestJet pilots vote against tentative deal: Pilots at WestJet have voted against a tentative labour agreement. WestJet says the results don’t affect operations at this time. The union says despite improvements to compensation and scheduling, the pilots want to see more action from WestJet to address ongoing issues with pilot recruitment, retention and morale.

Anglo American rejects revised takeover offer: There’s a new development today in the high-stakes takeover drama in the global mining industry. BHP Group says Anglo American rebuffed an improved offer it made, which it said valued the company at £34 billion. BHP says it put forward the revised proposal on May 7 and Anglo rejected it today. The Australian miner says it is disappointed that Anglo has decided not to engage in talks. Anglo had already rejected an initial approach, which it said was unworkable and undervalued the company.

Busy earnings week: On the earnings front… profit fell in the latest quarter at Emera, and missed analyst expectations. The Halifax-based utility says milder winter weather reduced demand at its Tampa Electric unit. As well, costs increased at its Nova Scotia Power division, as the company took steps to improve reliability and customer experience. Notable Canadian companies set to report later this week include Hydro One, Hudbay Minerals, Peyto Exploration and Canada Goose. Earnings season is winding up south of the border, but we will get results this week from major retailers Walmart and Home Depot, as well as tech stalwart Cisco Systems.

GameStop back in focus: And a blast from the (recent) past – Shares of GameStop are soaring in the premarket, apparently sparked by the return of the online poster who helped drive a frenzy for the stock back in 2021. Keith Gill – more commonly known by his social media alias “Roaring Kitty” – made a cryptic post on his 'X' account Sunday. It was his first time posting in about three years, and seems to have sparked speculation among retail investors that the stock could take off again. Gill was the focus of the movie ‘Dumb Money,’ released last year.