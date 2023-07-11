Good morning! Here are five things you need to know to start your day.

Chinese stimulus: Equity markets are generally higher this morning after China announced they would help the real estate sector. China will now allow more time for loans to be repaid. Chinese stimulus has been the only comfort to global investors watching the deteriorating economic data out of the country. It’s worth noting that as the global economy has been on shaky ground, gold is at a three-week high.

Port strike: As the port strike enters its 11th day, RBC is quantifying how disruptive this is becoming. Right now there are about 63,000 shipping containers waiting on the water to be unloaded. RBC estimates that by July 31 that figure will balloon to 245,000. That equates to about $16 billion in goods unable to make landfall. So who is most affected?

The rails: CN Rail (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) have north of 20 per cent of their volumes coming through Vancouver.

Consumer: RBC believes the consumer sector is largely prepared with fall and winter merchandise already onshore and generally healthy inventory levels able to buffer the stoppage.

Forestry: RBC expects Canadian pulp producers to have a one to two week buffer before disruptions being to hurt

Fertilizers: The strike could further restrict global potash availability

The strike could further restrict global potash availability Metals and mining: Coal and base metals are affected but so too are precious metals players. RBC flags Hudbay, Centerra and New Gold as operators that could be hit on a prolonged strike.

Speaking of Fertilizers: Shares of Nutrien are under pressure in the pre-market after the company said it would curtail potash production in part because of the ongoing port strike. Nutrien also blamed lower global potash prices and the company is warning this will hit the bottom line. Paul Bagnell has the file and will lead our coverage.

Eating it up: MTY Group, the fast-food restaurant operator, delivered higher sales and profit than expected. The stock was run over during the pandemic as work-from-home meant almost no business in food courts. But over the past year it bought chains like Wetzel’s Pretzels and BBQ Holdings that helped it become less dependent on work or mall traffic.

A long time coming: Transalta announced it will buy the rest of Transalta Renewables it did not already own in a deal valued at just under $1.4 billion. The offer on the table is $13 per share in a mix of cash and stock, an 18 per cent premium. Not bad for a company that just closed at a 4.5 year low.

NOTABLE CALLS:

Teck Resources downgraded to peer perform at Wolfe Research

The analyst is downgrading one day after Teck announced lower copper, zinc and met coal forecasts. Wolfe now sees a smaller free cash flow outlook for Teck and believes deal speculation is already priced in.

No target price

Alcoa downgraded to underperform at Wolfe Research

The analyst is more cautious about the 12-month aluminum price outlook.

Target: US$25

Jefferies on U.S. financials:

Jefferies is upgrading JP Morgan to buy ahead of earnings, citing the strength of its balance sheet and earnings potential.

At the same time it is downgrading Truist Financial, Zions Bancorp and Hancock Whitney on net interest income revisions and limited differentiating catalysts.

