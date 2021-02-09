Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

U.S. futures are pointing to a muted open and major European indices are trading lower, as the rally that pushed markets to all-time highs takes a breather. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index has posted six straight days of gains and is now up more than 5 per cent in February alone. For domestic interest, we’ll point out that the price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose as high as US$58.62 per barrel this morning before turning negative. Our market insight today begins with Starlight Capital CEO and CIO Dennis Mitchell at 8:30 a.m.

CANADIANS FLOCK TO CRYPTO APPS AS BITCOIN SOARS

With the most-recognized cryptocurrency climbing to yet another all-time high today as Elon Musk’s halo effect spurs interest in Bitcoin, Jon Erlichman has done some digging on precisely how Canadians are participating in the frenzy. In a piece for BNNBloomberg.ca, Jon has data showing downloads of crypto-trading apps are outpacing demand for the Big Five banks’ apps and that many users are to turning to non-Canadian offerings, which is triggering some alarm about regulatory risk. Jon will have much more on this in The Open today.

IN CONVERSATION WITH TMX GROUP CEO

It’s a great time to catch up with John McKenzie, whose company (which runs the Toronto Stock Exchange) just reported growth in fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue, thanks in large measure to a surge in listing fees. We’ll dig into issuer activity with McKenzie and no doubt also touch on the retail-trading frenzy that captured the world’s attention this month.

AN SNC-LAVALIN KITCHEN SINK

Whole lot of news today from the engineering and construction company that’s still untangling itself from the well-documented woes of yesteryear. This morning it announced the sale of its Resources Oil & Gas unit (with a “minimal” net cash impact) in a move that CEO Ian Edwards said “further simplifies and de-risks” the company. SNC is also taking $140 million in litigation provisions tied to legacy issues and said it sees $90 million in fourth-quarter charges due to COVID’s impact on its Canadian infrastructure business.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Canopy Growth today said it expects to become profitable in the second half of its fiscal 2022; that comes after the big cannabis producer reported record revenue for its fiscal 2021 third quarter, while posting a much larger net loss of $829.3 million due mostly to one-time items.

today said it expects to become profitable in the second half of its fiscal 2022; that comes after the big cannabis producer reported record revenue for its fiscal 2021 third quarter, while posting a much larger net loss of $829.3 million due mostly to one-time items. Sticking with the pot sector, Tilray shares have been up more than 20 per cent in pre-market trading after the B.C.-based producer announced a medical supply arrangement with Grow Pharma that’ll see its products flowing into the United Kingdom.

shares have been up more than 20 per cent in pre-market trading after the B.C.-based producer announced a medical supply arrangement with Grow Pharma that’ll see its products flowing into the United Kingdom. Cenovus Energy swung to a loss in the fourth quarter and saw its cash from operating activities sink 66 per cent for all the obvious reasons that have roiled energy markets. Cenovus also flagged that it booked a $100-million non-cash provision in the quarter tied to Keystone XL.

swung to a loss in the fourth quarter and saw its cash from operating activities sink 66 per cent for all the obvious reasons that have roiled energy markets. Cenovus also flagged that it booked a $100-million non-cash provision in the quarter tied to Keystone XL. Lightspeed POS could be a stock to watch today after the Montreal-based tech darling announced it is planning to issue 7 million shares, with pricing to be determined “in the context of the market.”

could be a stock to watch today after the Montreal-based tech darling announced it is planning to issue 7 million shares, with pricing to be determined “in the context of the market.” Cineplex has announced yet another round of covenant relief from its lenders. This time, it runs until the fourth quarter of this year so long as the theatre operator raises at least $200 million in an offering of second lien notes.

has announced yet another round of covenant relief from its lenders. This time, it runs until the fourth quarter of this year so long as the theatre operator raises at least $200 million in an offering of second lien notes. Transat previously circled today as the date for a decision by the European Commission on the airline’s proposed tie-up with Air Canada. Need to flag that the wait will drag on as a result of the EC stopping the clock on its review of the deal in late December.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS