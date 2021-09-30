Sep 30, 2021
The Daily Chase: Executive shake up at Rogers; Lightspeed responds to short report
BNN Bloomberg,
First Look With Surveillance: China Tells Bankers, Pelosi Infrastructure
U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open on the final trading day of the month. Investors are keen to put September in the rear-view mirror as it’s been a volatile and losing month for equities.
ROGERS CFO RESIGNS
There’s executive change at the top of one of the country’s big telecoms. Rogers Communications’ Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri has stepped down after more than a decade on the job. He is being replaced on an interim basis by Paulina Molnar who has been with the company for 16-years. The change is effective immediately and no reason was given for it. Rogers also said its deal to acquire Shaw is moving ahead as planned.
LIGHTSPEED SPEAKS OUT
Lightspeed is speaking out following a negative report by short-seller claimed the company overstated its customer counts and isn’t transparent about its competitive positions. The company has said the report contains many inaccuracies which it believes are misleading and intended to benefit Spruce Point, which does profit when the stock declines. Shares declined almost 12 per cent.
NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION
Today is the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday, but public markets remain open. Companies across Canada are marking the day in different ways to address the the devastating impacts of the residential school system and honour survivors, their families, communities and those who never came home. On bnnbloomberg.ca today you can hear voices from Indigenous business leaders, some of whom say collaborating with energy giants on infrastructure projects is an important step toward reconciliation.
OTHER NOTABLE STORIES
- Bombardier has announced a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets, its largest order of the year
- Oil prices are on the rise after closing lower the past two trading sessions
- Shares of Virgin Galactic are surging in pre-market trading after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared the company to resume flights of its SpaceShipTwo space plane
NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS
- Notable data: U.S. initial jobless claims and GDP (Q2 - third reading)
- Notable earnings: Bed Bath & Beyond
- U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response"
- U.S. debt ceiling watch: fiscal year ends on this day