U.S. futures are pointing to a positive open on the final trading day of the month. Investors are keen to put September in the rear-view mirror as it’s been a volatile and losing month for equities.

ROGERS CFO RESIGNS

There’s executive change at the top of one of the country’s big telecoms. Rogers Communications’ Chief Financial Officer Tony Staffieri has stepped down after more than a decade on the job. He is being replaced on an interim basis by Paulina Molnar who has been with the company for 16-years. The change is effective immediately and no reason was given for it. Rogers also said its deal to acquire Shaw is moving ahead as planned.

LIGHTSPEED SPEAKS OUT

Lightspeed is speaking out following a negative report by short-seller claimed the company overstated its customer counts and isn’t transparent about its competitive positions. The company has said the report contains many inaccuracies which it believes are misleading and intended to benefit Spruce Point, which does profit when the stock declines. Shares declined almost 12 per cent.

NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

Today is the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, a federal statutory holiday, but public markets remain open. Companies across Canada are marking the day in different ways to address the the devastating impacts of the residential school system and honour survivors, their families, communities and those who never came home. On bnnbloomberg.ca today you can hear voices from Indigenous business leaders, some of whom say collaborating with energy giants on infrastructure projects is an important step toward reconciliation.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Bombardier has announced a firm order for 20 Challenger 3500 business jets, its largest order of the year

Oil prices are on the rise after closing lower the past two trading sessions

Shares of Virgin Galactic are surging in pre-market trading after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration cleared the company to resume flights of its SpaceShipTwo space plane

