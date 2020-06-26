Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The U.S. Federal Reserve is preventing share buybacks and capping dividends at the largest banks operating in the United States in the third quarter to ensure they're prepared for a range of potential economic outcomes from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a surprising move, the Fed is also requiring the banks to resubmit capital plans later this year "to reflect current stresses." The Fed put banks through the ringer in this year's stress-testing exercise, including assessments of how they'd fair in U-, V- and W-shaped recessions. Also have to point out that in the severely adverse scenario that was designed before COVID-19 was on the radar, BMO's U.S. unit emerged with the weakest capital ratio of all (at 5.4 per cent).

ENBRIDGE WARNS ON LINE 5 FALLOUT

The Calgary-based pipeline operator is warning on potential unintended consequences after a Michigan judge ordered Line 5 to be temporarily taken offline pending an injunction hearing. “An extended shutdown of Line 5 would threaten fuel supplies in Michigan and Ohio resulting in critical gasoline supply shortages and gasoline price increases for consumers,” Enbridge said in a release late yesterday that confirmed it’s complying with the order. This all stems from Michigan’s attorney general crying foul over Enbridge’s recent handling of a misaligned screw anchor support. The AG’s request for an injunction will be formally taken up in a hearing on Tuesday.

EXPANDED CEBA UP AND RUNNING

After facing earlier delays, the expanded Canada Emergency Business Account program will launch today via the country’s big banks while the implementation process continues with other lenders. The announcement was made late Thursday night by Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Twitter, who pledged wider access “in the very near future.” We’ll try to line up insight on the delay at credit unions and the stakes for small businesses with sub-$20,000 payrolls.

CRUCIAL RULING FOR GIG ECONOMY

The Supreme Court of Canada weighed in on a David-versus-Goliath dispute with potentially profound consequences for the modern economy. The SCC has dismissed an appeal by Uber Technologies, which had been seeking to prevent a Toronto Uber Eats driver from launching a class action lawsuit over employment benefits. Uber - which argues the issue has to be resolved by arbitration in the Netherlands - took the matter to Canada's top court after the matter wound its way through a couple of lower courts. “Because of the extensive fees for initiating arbitration, there is a real prospect that if the matter is sent to be heard by an arbitrator, [the Toronto driver’s] challenge to the validity of the arbitration agreement may never be resolved,” the judgment reads.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Gap shares rocketed higher at the start of trading today after the retailer announced a partnership with Kanye West’s Yeezy brand

-Corus Entertainment swung to a $752-million dollar loss in its fiscal third quarter as it booked $786.8 million in impairment charges and as revenue plunged 24 per cent. CEO Doug Murphy said his company was not able to “optimally monetize” increased TV viewership during the pandemic.

-Shares of MDC Partners, the advertising firm founded by Miles Nadal, are up more than 100% in pre-market trading after the company said it has formed a special committee to review a preliminary merger proposal from Stagwell Media LP.

-We'll watch Nike shares today after it reported a predictably challenging fiscal fourth quarter. The athletic apparel giant swung to a US$790-million net loss as revenue plunged 38 per cent and margins eroded due to COVID-19 lockdown measures. If there's a bright spot, check out the 75 per cent surge in digital sales.

-Jeff Bezos announced via Instagram that Amazon.com Inc. has purchased the rights to the new NHL arena in Seattle, and has chosen to name it Climate Pledge Arena.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending

-Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment

-9:45 a.m. ET: Supreme Court of Canada judgment in Uber appeal vs David Heller

-10:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discusses Canada Emergency Wage Subside at Big Rig Brewery in Ottawa (plus avail)

-Cineplex reopens six theatres in Alberta

