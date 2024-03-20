Here are five things you need to know this morning:

Rate decision day in the USA: The U.S. Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee will announce its latest decision on interest rates today, and while no change to the rate is expected, we’ll be paying close attention to what Fed chair Jerome Powell has to say about it in his accompanying press conference this afternoon. New data out of Canada on Tuesday shows inflation slowing down to the point where rate cuts are on the table sooner than previously expected, but strength in the economic data coming out of the U.S. lately suggests the central bank might be content to keep rates high for a while longer yet. Currently, the market is expecting around three rate cuts out of the Fed this year, starting in the second half of the year. But depending on what happens today, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see those expectations shift a little.

Gildan saga takes new twist with sale report: The back and forth drama that’s been underway at Montreal-based apparel manufacturer Gildan Activewear got even more interesting on Tuesday with reports that the company’s board has put the company up for sale after receiving numerous expressions of interest. Shares in the company popped more than 10 per cent right before the close yesterday after the company announced it has established a special committee to evaluate various bids to buy the company, including one from private equity group Sycamore Partners. One of the potential bids comes with a reported offer price of US$42 per share. That’s close to the all-time high the shares hit in 2022, but at least one major shareholder has expressed concerns about how it’s all playing out. Browning West, a supporter of ousted CEO Glenn Chamandy, is speaking out against the sale process, calling it “reactionary” and says it is “dismayed” at what’s transpiring, implying that the board is trying to implement a quick sale in order to escape accountability for its shambolic CEO succession last year.

TMX pipeline expansion has its first major order: There’s a major development in the years-long saga of the Trans Mountain Expansion Pipeline. Bloomberg is reporting that China’s Sinochem Group has purchased one of the first crude cargoes that will be shipped along the expanded pipeline, taking Canadian oil from landlocked Alberta to the Pacific Coast for export. The pipeline’s expansion has triple the capacity of the existing pipeline, and the Sinochem purchase is the first major deal to incorporate that added capacity. Traders who asked not to be identified told Bloomberg that Sinochem has ordered 550,000 barrels from Suncor Energy that will be transported in May or June — although neither company responded to a request for comment. The pipeline expansion was supposed to be completed in 2017, but it has faced countless delays and has run billions of dollars over budget. The federal government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in 2018 to make sure the project would be completed, and are now looking for a buyer. Having customers willing to pay to use it is a major step toward making sure they find one.

Super Micro Computer sees super major selloff: Shares in Super Micro Computer have ridden the wave of AI hysteria this year like few others, becoming one of the best performers on U.S. equity markets over the past year with a ninefold increase in its stock price. That rally culminated at the start of this month when it was announced that the company that makes high-end servers for artificial intelligence data centres would be included in the S&P500 index of large cap companies. That move was announced on March 1 and became official on Monday, but the stock has lost ground ever since, declining by 23 per cent over the past four trading days. On Tuesday, the company did something that won’t do anything to help its stock price in the short term by announcing a sale of 2 million new shares. New stock dilutes existing shareholders, so cutting the investor pie into 2 million more slices caused the stock to sell off anew in after-hours trading. It will be interesting to see what happens to the shares on Wednesday, where the Fed decision is likely to be the biggest market-moving event. One can’t blame the company for wanting to cash in on its current lofty valuation, but for a firm that sounds like its name was generated by AI, that isn’t the sort of thing investors are going to want to see a lot of in the long term.

Gucci sales plunge: As economic indicators go, we tend to focus a lot on the price of staples like food, gasoline and shelter. But French luxury brand Kering SA showed signs of a potentially more interesting one in its earnings report on Wednesday, announcing that sales at its Gucci brand fell by 20 per cent in the first quarter. The stock fell by as much as 15 per cent in Paris trading as the company warned sales are slumping especially in the key Asian market. The fashion group has been trying to revitalize the Italian label that accounts for about two-thirds of its profit, so far without success. It’s not just Gucci either, as Kering says overall sales for all of its brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will be down about 10 per cent for the period, the company said. Could it be? Has the cost of living actually gone up so much that demand for $3,000 purses is starting to wane? Perish the thought.