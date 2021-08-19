Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Fallout from yesterday’s Fed minutes and persistent concern about the COVID-19 delta variant’s impact on global growth is rippling across markets. U.S. futures are pointing to a sharply lower open. The U.S. dollar index is at the highest level since last November. Pretty much every major commodity is in the red. This line from the 15-page summary of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee’s most recent meeting is a primary catalyst: “Various participants commented that economic and financial conditions would likely warrant a reduction (in asset purchases) in coming months.” We have plenty of market professionals on the station today to make sense of the reaction and the outlook, starting with Invesco Chief Global Market Strategist Kristina Hooper at 8:30 a.m.

MONETARY POLICY GOES VIRAL IN CAMPAIGN

Theo Argitis from Bloomberg News elicited the moment in yesterday’s round of campaigning, when his follow-up question about inflation and a crucial upcoming decision awaiting the government on the Bank of Canada’s policy framework elicited this response from Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau: “When I think about the biggest most important economic policy this government, if re-elected, would move forward, you'll forgive me if I don't think about monetary policy.” Have to point out that earlier in the Q&A, Trudeau acknowledged the Bank of Canada’s independence. But it’s equally crucial to point out that it’s the federal government that sets the framework with the central bank. We’ll chase reaction and insight on whether Canadians should expect status quo for the BoC’s inflation target or an adjustment that will impact the cost of living for the next half-decade.

CORPORATE CANADA’S STANCE ON VACCINES

Maple Leaf Foods CEO Michael McCain went public on Twitter yesterday evening to not just declare that he’s mandating vaccinations for staff going to Maple Leaf Foods’ offices, but also to cajole his peers to do the same. This comes hot on the heels of a similar approach at Sun Life Financial.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Robinhood Markets is warning of a slowdown ahead. The operator of the app that served as a platform for the meme stock rally says “seasonal headwinds” will crimp revenue in the third quarter. That’s after posting a doubling in second-quarter revenue and monthly active users. Interesting to see what its users were trading in the second quarter: revenue from cryptocurrency trades skyrocketed to US$233 million from US$5 million a year earlier. Equities trading revenue sank 26 per cent year-over-year to US$52 million. Robinhood shares are down more than 10 per cent in pre-market trading.

Cisco Systems has disappointed investors with a fiscal first-quarter outlook suggesting its revenue and profit might fall short of expectations -- which is never a good sign for a company that’s seen as the bellwether for enterprise spending.

We’ll watch shares of the major automakers today as Toyota’s stock price slides after the company confirmed it will slash production 40 per cent next month due to a shortage of parts.

And we’ll also need to watch shares in the traditional brick-and-mortar retail sector after The Wall Street Journal reported Amazon is planning to open locations in Ohio and California that “will operate akin to department stores”.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS