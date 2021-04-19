Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

For the first time in more than two years, it’s budget day in Canada – and the leaks are coming fast and furious. Let’s rattle through some of them: Our Bloomberg News partners are reporting the feds will extend wage and rent relief, while adding a temporary support program for new hirings, plus approximately $2 billion earmarked for childcare, and will also plow ahead with previously telegraphed taxes on digital services. Elsewhere, Reuters said the budget will also present a timeline for other Big Tech taxation measures that were floated in the Fall Economic Statement, plus a levy on yachts and other luxury items (which the Liberals previously set their sights on in their platform). And the big one: The Globe and Mail is reporting Finance Minister and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland will go all the way in deploying the $100 billion in stimulus that she floated in the Fall Economic Statement. Which brings us to one of the many important questions for today: How will the feds manage the immediate health crisis while demonstrating fiscal responsibility that Bay Street and the broader business community craves?

We’ll set the scene throughout the morning and early afternoon before switching into special coverage mode at 3:30 p.m., with a stellar lineup of business leaders, policy experts, Bay Streeters, and stakeholders who have some very specific wants heading into the budget. We’ve also got a team of reporters and producers heading into the lockup to make sure BNN Bloomberg and BNNBloomberg.ca have you covered on all the hot-button issues that matter to your money and the country’s economic future.

COVID WATCH

What a backdrop for today’s budget after a bewildering sequence of events since Friday afternoon when Ontario Premier Doug Ford sparked an uproar with his strategy to fight the pandemic. Since then, he bowed to the outrage on a couple of fronts, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced extra support for the province yesterday after earlier reaching out to premiers in Atlantic Canada to gauge their capacity to help. On top of that, Ford’s government is joining Alberta in cutting the minimum age for AstraZeneca vaccine eligibility to 40 as of tomorrow. Good time to draw attention back to this BNNBloomberg.ca piece from last month

CRYPTO VOLATILITY

Bitcoin is steadying (in relative terms) this morning after sinking as much as 15.05 per cent yesterday on no single apparent news catalyst; rather, it appeared to succumb to gravity. Industry veteran Mike Novogratz shook it off in a Twitter post, saying in hindsight the collapse was “inevitable,” while pointing to institutional interest as a stabilizing force. What happens though if those institutions run into a roadblock if central banks and regulators clamp down? We’ll keep exploring that theme.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

Some fresh evidence of a cooling in Toronto’s condo market: According to Urbanation , rents in the City of Toronto fell 10.1 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter amid “widespread incentives”. Meanwhile, the city’s condo vacancy rate climbed to 8.8 per cent from 7.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

, rents in the City of Toronto fell 10.1 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter amid “widespread incentives”. Meanwhile, the city’s condo vacancy rate climbed to 8.8 per cent from 7.3 per cent in the fourth quarter. Nutrien has appointed veteran c-suite leader Mayo Schmidt as its new chief executive officer, with immediate effect, as Chuck Magro’s departs to pursue unspecified “new opportunities.” Schmidt is the former CEO of Viterra and Hydro One. Also as a result of Magro’s exit: former TC Energy CEO Russ Girling has been named Nutrien’s chair.

has appointed veteran c-suite leader Mayo Schmidt as its new chief executive officer, with immediate effect, as Chuck Magro’s departs to pursue unspecified “new opportunities.” Schmidt is the former CEO of Viterra and Hydro One. Also as a result of Magro’s exit: former TC Energy CEO Russ Girling has been named Nutrien’s chair. Franco-Nevada is expanding its exposure to iron ore. This morning it said it’s paying $538 million for royalties tied to Vale assets in Brazil. It also said it’s gained a 9.9 per cejt stake in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.

is expanding its exposure to iron ore. This morning it said it’s paying $538 million for royalties tied to Vale assets in Brazil. It also said it’s gained a 9.9 per cejt stake in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. Empire Company today said it’s boosting a share buyback program to as many as 8.5 million shares from its initial plan to repurchase up to 5 million Class A shares.

today said it’s boosting a share buyback program to as many as 8.5 million shares from its initial plan to repurchase up to 5 million Class A shares. GameStop announced that its chief executive, George Sherman, will leave the company no later than July 31 as the retailer seeks a suitable replacement to guide the company’s digital transition.

announced that its chief executive, George Sherman, will leave the company no later than July 31 as the retailer seeks a suitable replacement to guide the company’s digital transition. Shares of Peloton Interactive have been down more than 5% in pre-market trading after The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommended Americans immediately stop using the Tread+ if they have small kids or pets after a number of reported injuries.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS