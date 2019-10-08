Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

It was two hours of attacks, zingers, cheeky one-liners and some actual discussion about policies as federal leaders clashed on flashpoints like the SNC-Lavalin scandal, income inequality, pipelines, climate strategies and immigration. We have highlights this morning and we’ll weigh the impact for voters with Nik Nanos in Bloomberg Markets.

POT DEAL FALLS APART

MedMen and PharmaCann have called off their deal by mutual agreement. The all-stock takeover by MedMen was originally announced in October. Now, the Los Angeles-based pot conglomerate says that “in light of market developments” it’s opting to focus on building its brand and developing its digital platform instead of pursuing the deal. A somewhat complicated termination agreement will result in MedMen picking up some PharmaCann assets. More to the point, we’ll gauge this as a litmus test for other pending and potential M&A.

CHINA-U.S. FRICTION AHEAD OF TRADE TALKS

U.S. futures are pointing to a weak open after the Trump administration blacklisted eight Chinese tech companies (among 28 entities in total) over alleged human rights violations. A China government spokesperson called on the U.S. to “correct its mistake…and stop interfering in China’s internal affairs.” High-level trade negotiations are expected to take place Thursday in Washington, D.C.

SOFTBANK’S STRATEGY IN CANADA

The Open has highlights from an interview with Softbank Vision Fund scout Yoshiaki Tanaka, who had some choice words for founder Masayoshi Son and shared his perspective on investment opportunities in Canada. Watch for it this morning and online at BNNBloomberg.ca

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Pot sector wear and tear isn’t only taking a toll on MedMen and PharmaCann. Aleafia Health says it has scrapped a supply agreement with Aphria, citing the company’s “failure to meet its supply obligations.”

-Our Bloomberg partner Doug Alexander has a great piece on how BMO is aiming to fill some of the void left in U.S. capital markets amid retrenching European rivals. Check it out here

-The London Stock Exchange Group says it’s full steam ahead on closing the takeover of Refinitiv after Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing abandoned its pursuit of the rival exchange operator.

-China’s Zijin Mining is buying an additional 48.7 million shares in Ivanhoe Mines. That takes its stake to 13.9 per cent.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian building permits, Canadian housing starts

-10:00 a.m. ET: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva delivers curtain raiser speech ahead of annual meetings in Washington, D.C.

-1:50 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney leads embargoed news conference on Indigenous partnerships

-2:30 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers remarks at National Association for Business Economics annual meeting in Denver

-Alberta legislature begins fall session

