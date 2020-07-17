After weeks of negotiations, the federal government finally gave premiers what they want: more money to deal with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Safe Restart Agreement” transfers $19 billion to provinces and territories for COVID-19-related measures such as expanded virus testing, contact tracing, and personal protective equipment. There’s also funding for municipalities, public transit, national paid sick leave and child care. It’s a lot of money, but a lot of priorities as well. Yesterday, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said while the money is needed, he’s not sure how much of it will actually flow to municipalities. We’ll get more reaction today, including from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, whose province saw a jump in virus cases yesterday.

CANADA-U.S. BORDER REMAINS CLOSED

Included in yesterday’s announcement from the federal government was the confirmation of the U.S. border closure until August 21. We’ll speak to Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens about what it means for border cities like his.

ANOTHER CASE OF BUYER’S REMORSE

Another deal for a Canadian company is falling apart in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. special purpose acquisition company Leisure Acquisition Corp. is walking away from a $1.5 billion dollar deal to take over Gateway Casinos & Entertainment. It’s the latest deal to fail during the pandemic. Weeks ago, Cineworld PLC walked away from its $2.18B deal for Cineplex Inc., which is now the subject of a lawsuit.

ONTARIO OPENS UP

Gyms, dine-in restaurants, casinos, concerts and movie theatres are allowed to resume operations today in part of Ontario, as Canada’s most populous province enters the third stage of its re-opening plan. The so-called “Golden Horseshoe,” which includes the Greater Toronto area and regions surrounding Lake Ontario, is not part of today’s re-opening, and will have to wait a bit longer. We hope to speak to Ontario’s finance minister about how to safely reopen businesses while keeping Ontarians safe.

IN CONVERSATION WITH A FORMER CENTRAL BANKER

Don’t miss our interview with Paul Jenkins, former senior deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, on Bloomberg Markets today. Jenkins, who spent four decades at the central bank and was its second-in-command when he retired from the bank in 2010, will join Amanda Lang to discuss Canada’s monetary and fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Shares of Netflix Inc. are down in pre-market trading after the company warned of slowing subscriber growth in the next few months. The company also named chief content officer Ted Sarandos as its new co-CEO. We’ll assess whether the pandemic stock star is losing steam.

-Cirque du Soleil will present its new restructuring plan to a Quebec court today. If the plan with its lenders is approved, it will serve as the new “stalking-horse” bid for the company, setting the minimum price for other bids

-EU leaders met in person today for the first time in five months for their two-day summit in Brussels to discuss the COVID-19 recovery fund. German Chancellor was blunt in her assessment on the meeting, saying: “I can’t predict whether we’ll reach an agreement here.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian wholesale trade, U.S. building permits and housing stars

-Notable earnings: BlackRock

-12:30 p.m. ET :Former Fed Chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke will testify via video conference to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a 'chase note' to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Today's note was written by Senior Producer Roula Meditskos.