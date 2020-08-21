The federal government has mapped out a $37-billion strategy to transition Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) claimants into a modified Employment Insurance system, while simultaneously introducing three new benefit programs. In making the announcement, finance minister Chrystia Freeland also hinted that additional relief for women and families is imminent. For now, some of the big questions include: Have the feds cast a wide enough net to account for the changing nature of work? Is this enough for Canadians facing a higher cost of living? Can the government round up support from opposition parties for elements requiring new legislation? From the anecdotal accounts of some CERB recipients dragging their feet on hunting for work, will this incentivize them to look for a job? We’ve got personal finance expertise and business community reaction lined up. And we look forward to speaking with employment minister Carla Qualtrough around 9:40am.

TD RESOLVES “DECEPTIVE ACTS” CASE IN U.S.

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s American unit will pay US$97 million in restitution and a US$25-million penalty to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to close the book on the watchdog’s probe of alleged wrongdoing in improperly signing up 1.42 million Americans for supplemental overdraft protection. It’s a consent agreement that allows TD to move on without admitting or denying any of the CFPB’s findings. Between this and the start of earnings season next week, expect a ramp-up in discussion about the banks on BNN Bloomberg.

MADE-IN-CANADA N95s

The prime minister is in Brockville, Ont. today to formally announce the news that leaked out yesterday: 3M will start producing N95 respirators in Canada, thanks to tens of millions of dollars in support from the federal and provincial governments. It’s a happy ending to a storyline that underscored U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist ways after he tried earlier this year to prevent 3M from shipping the masks into Canada.

RETAIL SALES REBOUND

Canadian consumers apparently jumped at the opportunity to go shopping as COVID-19 lockdown measures were eased in June. Retail sales in the month rose 23.7 per cent, with gains registered in every major sector tracked by StatsCan. The most significant growth was at clothing and accessories stores, where activity soared 142.3 per cent. But there’s an early sign that momentum is fading: Statistics Canada estimates sales inched up just 0.7 per cent in July.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Cineplex shares yesterday jumped the most since May after the theatre operator announced it is reopening its entire network today. If you missed it, check out our late-afternoon chat with CEO Ellis Jacob, who shrugged off the threat posed by Disney+ and other streaming services – and also snuck in a quick nod to the Toronto Raptors.

- Deere & Co. shares are rallying in pre-market trading after the farm equipment maker raised its full-year profit forecast while warning of “many uncertainties” ahead. For its fiscal third quarter, Deere’s revenue fell 11 per cent

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: Canadian retail sales, U.S existing home sales

- Notable earnings: Deere & Co., Foot Locker

- 1 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford make announcement at 3M facility in Brockville, Ont.

-Ballots due in Conservative Party of Canada leadership election (results to be released late Sunday)