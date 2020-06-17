Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

For a second straight month, Canada is witnessing deflation - at least officially. The Consumer Price Index fell 0.4 per cent y/y in May. Gasoline was the biggest drag as prices at the pump plunged almost 30 per cent. The data landed one day after the Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem made it clear he's in no rush to raise rates, and acknowledged this country's inflation rate doesn't accurately reflect the cost of living.

FEDS DELIVERING UPDATE NEXT MONTH

A week ago, just a few hours after BNN Bloomberg reported the federal government was planning to deliver an economic update this summer, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said attempting to deliver a traditional economic update would be an exercise in “invention and imagination”. Today, the messaging has evolved: Trudeau said an economic and fiscal “snapshot” will be released on July 8.

MACKLEM IN NO RUSH TO RAISE RATES

The new governor of the Bank of Canada has made it clear, unsurprisingly, that he’s in no rush to raise interest rates. “We’re in a deep hole, and it’s going to be a long way out of this hole,” Tiff Macklem told lawmakers yesterday afternoon. He also acknowledged the inflation data Canadians are seeing isn’t an accurate gauge of reality and said the Bank is currently engaged with Statistics Canada “to better understand the implications of … changes in buying patterns,” noting specifically that purchases of gasoline and travel services are down.

STOCKS INCH HIGHER

Futures are pointing to a muted open after all of the major North American markets closed higher for a third straight session yesterday. The latest COVID-19 developments include more than a thousand Beijing flights being cancelled amid ongoing efforts to prevent the recent flare-up in virus cases from spreading.

ALBERTA'S FAIR DEAL PLAN

Premier Jason Kenney today will table a long-awaited report from Alberta’s Fair Deal Panel, which was tasked last November with assessing “how best to advance the province’s vital economic interests, such as the construction of energy pipelines.” This is the group that was also going to address the merit of withdrawing from the Canada Pension Plan (which was put on the agenda long before AIMCo landed in the headlines for its wrong-way bets on the market).

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Canfor is bulking up in Sweden, announcing this morning its Vida Group subsidiary is buying three sawmills in that country for $43 million. The deal will result in Sweden accounting for 22 per cent of Canfor’s global operating platforms.

-Hexo said it’s launching an at-the-market program to raise as much as $34.5 million in common share financings between now and December 21.

-Alberta’s government is joining other provinces in attempting to patch up shortcomings of the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program by unveiling legislation that would shield eligible tenants from being evicted.

-CAE announced this morning its Air1 ventilator has been certified for use by Health Canada and that it will now begin fulfilling the federal government’s order for 10,000 of the devices.

-Dollarama disclosed last night that three insiders, including CEO Neil Rossy, are selling a total of 3.2 million common shares in the retailer.

-We will watch shares of Quarterhill today after its Wi-Lan unit disclosed a final award of US$108.98 million in a patent case against Apple.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index, U.S. building permits and housing starts

-9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer releases reports "Update on the Investing in Canada Plan" and "Estimating the top tail of the family wealth distribution in Canada"

-9:00 a.m. ET United Nations vote for rotating Security Council seats (results expected around 4:00 p.m. ET, according to CTV News)

-10:00 a.m. ET: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer addresses U.S. House Ways & Means Committee on U.S. trade agenda

-11:00 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from Ottawa

-12:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell addresses U.S. House Financial Services Committee

-3:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer addresses U.S. Senate Finance Committee on U.S. trade agenda

-7:00 p.m. ET: Conservative Party of Canada french-language leadership debate

-Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to table Fair Deal Panel’s report (background: https://www.alberta.ca/fair-deal-panel.aspx)

-Scheduled sitting for the House of Commons

-OPEC releases monthly oil market report

Every morning BNN Bloomberg's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN Bloomberg's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnnbloomberg.ca/subscribe