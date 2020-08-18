Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to appoint a new finance minister after Bill Morneau resigned from his post last night, leaving a gaping hole in cabinet and effectively handing off an anticipated $343-billion deficit and more than a trillion dollars in debt to his successor. So many threads to this story. Among them:

-Why now? Morneau said he had no intention of running in the next election and that the government needs a finance minister in place for what he somewhat ominously described as a “long and challenging recovery” ahead. He sidestepped questions about the WE Charity scandal and speculation about a rift with Trudeau.

-When will a successor be chosen? The Canadian Press, without citing sources, is reporting an announcement could be coming as early as today.

-Who will it be? Let’s start with who it won’t be: Bloomberg News and CTV News are both reporting Mark Carney will not be the next finance minister. Names that are swirling as contenders include Chrystia Freeland, Jean-Yves Duclos and François-Philippe Champagne.

-What are the implications for the economy? Arguably the most important question of all, and where we’ll focus our energy. Someone else is going to inherit responsibility for a record federal deficit and debt. Can the next finance minister avoid leaving Canada with a structural shortfall? What about dealing with the prime minister in crafting what our Bloomberg partners have described as an ambitious economic blueprint to help revive the economy? And then there are the other hot issues that we shouldn’t lose sight of today: like the fact Morneau was the point person for Canada’s ownership of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. And what about the outlook for housing and mortgage rules under whomever is selected as finance minister?

IN CONVERSATION WITH MARK BRISTOW

Barrick Gold’s chief executive officer joins us this morning to discuss the miner’s outlook with the world’s most famous investor in its corner. Shares of Barrick surged 11.3 per cent yesterday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a stake in the company, making the halo effect immediately evident. Don’t miss Jon’s conversation with Bristow shortly after 9 a.m. ET.

CANADIANS SCALE BACK BORROWINGS

COVID-19’s impact on Canadians’ willingness to tap credit is becoming a little clearer this morning. New data from TransUnion shows total credit card debt plunged 12.3 per cent year-over-year in the second quarter, while mortgage debt rose more than five per cent.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-We remain on all-time high watch. The S&P 500 closed within five points of a record yesterday, while the Nasdaq set a new high.

-Walmart shares inching higher in pre-market trading after the retailer reported a near-doubling of second-quarter U.S. online sales. Total revenue, meanwhile, rose 5.6 per cent.

-Home Depot shares are rising in pre-market trading after the retailer reported a 23.4 per cent surge in second-quarter same-store sales.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. housing starts and building permits

-Notable earnings: Walmart, Home Depot, Kohl's

-9:00 a.m. ET: Conservative Party of Canada finance critic Pierre Poilievre holds news conference in Ottawa re. Morneau resignation

-12:00 p.m. ET: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh holds media avail in Vancouver re. Morneau resignation

-OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meets via videoconference

