Recovery Day: Last week’s sell-off took the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ below their 50-day moving average. The TSX is trading below its 50, 100 and 200-day averages. Today has a risk-on flavour coming from an article in the WSJ that suggests the Federal Open Market Committee could be on pause for the rest of the year. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting is next week and ahead of that, we will get inflation data on Wednesday and retail sales data on Thursday. Currency moves are also catching my eye: the U.S. dollar is weaker against the Japanese yen after the Bank of Japan governor hinted at the idea of ditching negative rates. The Chinese yuan is bouncing off a 16-year low as officials warned FX speculators of one-sided bets. The euro is modestly higher after eight weeks of declines against the greenback. The European Central Bank rate decision is Thursday.

Dojo Mojo: Shares of Tesla are rising after noted Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas upgraded the stock after just 2.5 months on the sidelines. He’s also nearly doubled his price target to US$400 per share (street-high). And the call has nothing to do with cars. Tesla has a supercomputer called Dojo that can handle a boatload of data needed to train driving systems. This could be the bedrock of Tesla’s full self-driving system and add $500 billion in market value.

Still in the game: Shares of Qualcomm are surging after Apple extended an agreement to buy modem semiconductors from them. The backstory is that Apple has been trying to replace Qualcomm products with their own chips, but this extension of the deal for three more years suggests it is taking Apple longer than expected to do that. The folks at Qualcomm are likely breathing a huge sigh of relief, given Apple is their largest customer and makes up nearly 25 per cent of its revenue. Shares recently closed at a 3.5-month low.

Put that in your pipe: Shares of Canopy Growth are continuing to charge higher. The stock is up another 10 per cent in the pre-market after a nearly 23 per cent jump on Friday. This is all on hopes that the SAFE Act on cannabis banking will move forward in U.S. Congress soon. While Canopy Growth’s stock is down 98 per cent from its peak in 2018, it has surged nearly 140 per cent in the last month alone.

That was close: First Quantum has averted a strike at its copper mine in Panama with an 11th-hour wage deal. The strike was set to begin this week and would have affected about 1.5 per cent of global copper production.

Twinkies & Jam: Shares of Twinkies-maker Hostess Brands are surging after agreeing to a takeover by jam and jelly maker JM Smucker. It’s a snack made in heaven for shareholders, who will be getting a more than 20 per cent premium to where the stock closed before news of the deal leaked last week. The $5.6-billion deal still makes JM Smucker a relatively small snack player compared to the likes of Pepsi, but it is the biggest deal they’ve done since they bought pet food maker Big Heart Pet Brands in 2015. JM Smucker has been around since 1897 and the company is still run by the same family, five generations later! The Roy family should take note – talk about succession!