Alberta’s new premier will be in Toronto today. Jason Kenney will meet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford. They are expected to discuss interprovincial trade, pipelines, Bill C-69 and the federal carbon tax. The two premiers spent much of their campaigns attacking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his climate change policies. This meeting comes a day after Kenney’s day in Ottawa where he spoke against Bill C-69 before Senate energy committee and had his first face-to-face meeting with Trudeau. BNN Bloomberg will sit down with the new premier today at 2:30 p.m. ET.

LINAMAR AND MARTINREA REPORT Q1 EARNINGS

There are more key Canadian earnings reports for investors to digest. Auto parts companies Linamar and Martinrea International both reported after the bell on Thursday. Linamar’s Q1 sales came in above expectations but missed slightly on the bottom line. Meanwhile, Martinrea topped profit expectations by two cents.

DAVIDSTEA Q4 SALES FALL, EXPANDS PRODUCT TO MORE LOBLAW LOCATIONS

DavidsTea will soon be available at more than 1,500 Loblaw store locations. The company plans to expand its wholesale business after seeing sales drop in latest quarter. The retailer is also looking to grow its brand among men and capitalize on wellness trends.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Profit at HSBC jumped 31 per cent in Q1 thanks to its retail banking and wealth management business and lower costs

-Warren Buffet told CNBC Berkshire Hathaway is buying up shares of Amazon

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: TransCanada, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund

-TransCanada AGM in Calgary along with a live webcast at www.transcanada.com.

-Fairfax Financial Holdings holds Q1 conference call at 8:30am ET (results were out after the bell May 2)

-Martinrea International holds a conference call to discuss Q1 results at 8am ET (results were out after the bell May 2)

