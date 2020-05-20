Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

We have new anecdotal evidence today of the potentially dire consequences for Canada’s small businesses if they fail to secure rent relief. Half of respondents to a new Canadian Federation of Independent Business said they might not be able to cover their June payments without additional help. And 55 per cent say their very survival depends on their ability to catch a break. Makes you wonder what Ontario Premier Doug Ford might have up his sleeve after his blunt warning to commercial landlords yesterday: “Nothing drives me more crazy than greedy landlords taking advantage of people and small business owners that are just trying to keep their head above water. … These big landlords want to take advantage of small little companies and people that are struggling? I'm going to come down on them like they've never seen before.” We’ll continue pursuing voices from both sides of the rent equation.

Stands to reason this issue may come up during the Q&A today at Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s 9:30 a.m. ET news conference where he’ll reveal new details about the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility.

INFLATION WATCH

The consumer price index for April is on the way today, with the cost of living of paramount importance at a time of historically-high job losses. Economists, on average, estimate total inflation fell 0.1 per cent year-over-year last month. Worth pointing out that CIBC economist Royce Mendes warned clients yesterday the pandemic “threw a wrench” into Statistics Canada’s ability to gather data.

IN CONVERSATION WITH HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol joins us at 8:35 a.m. ET to discuss the outlook for rebalancing the global oil market in the aftermath of the Saudi-Russia price war and demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll be sure to ask how Canada fits into the equation.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Lowe’s shares are rallying in pre-market trading after the home improvement retailer reported a nearly-11 per cent gain in total first-quarter sales, while U.S. same-store sales rose 12.3 per cent. The company says its sales momentum carried into May; however, it’s abandoning its full-year forecasts due to COVID-19 uncertainty.

-Target just reported some blowout online numbers, with comparable digital sales surging 141 per cent year-over-year in the first quarter. Meanwhile, overall revenue rose 11 per cent

-Rolls-Royce announced today it will reduce its global workforce of 52,000 by at least 9,000 positions as a result of the pandemic’s impact on the global aviation industry.

-Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan announced late yesterday the deadline for a decision on whether to approve the proposed expansion of the Nova Gas pipeline has been extended to Oct. 19 to allow more time for consultations.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, Canadian wholesale trade, Teranet/National Bank home price index

-Notable earnings: Lowe's, Target, Expedia Group

-9:30 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds news conference in Toronto

-11:00 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians from Ottawa

-2:00 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane delivers remarks to CFA Society Winnipeg and Manitoba Association for Business Economics via videoconference

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting

