Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will address the Senate Finance Committee this morning to make the case for legislation that would allow the government’s new commercial rent relief program and wage subsidy extension to enter into force. It’s becoming an increasingly painful wait for business owners who are hanging on by a thread, as we’ve heard repeatedly on BNN Bloomberg – perhaps most poignantly articulated by boutique gym owner Jennifer Lau: “It's quite a scary time right now. It just feels like a nightmarish rollercoaster that we can't get off of.” There’s also been salt in the wound, as we heard from Arron Barberian, who said his legendary steak house was audited after pivoting to take-home butcher service. We’ll continue gathering perspective from the frontlines and will monitor Freeland’s remarks.

IN CONVERSATION WITH SHOPIFY'S PRESIDENT

So much ground to cover this morning when we catch up with Harley Finkelstein. It’s been a year of superlatives for Canada’s undisputed tech darling as Shopify helps reshape the way commerce is conducted in the age of COVID-19. We hope to get a stronger handle on what comes next for Shopify when Finkelstein joins us shortly after 10 a.m. ET.

IEA DOUSES HOPE FOR OIL DEMAND REBOUND

The International Energy Agency isn’t buying into the excitement around Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Indeed, the IEA today lowered its demand forecasts, almost entirely due to weakness in OECD nations amid the pandemic’s continued spread – while saying a vaccine is “unlikely to ride to the rescue of the global oil market for some time.” The agency also reckons OPEC+’s meeting next month will unfold against a “difficult backdrop”. And .on that front, our Bloomberg News partners are reporting the group of nations is “zeroing in” on delaying a production hike for as much as six months.

INTACT LANDS BACKERS FOR RSA OFFER

Intact Financial just brought some of Canada’s most powerful investors into its corner as it seeks to pull off the acquisition of RSA Insurance Group with its buyout partner, Tryg. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec have signed up for a $3.2-billion offering of subscription receipts that would help finance Intact’s tab if the RSA offer moves forward.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Loblaw just reported another quarter of impressive sales growth as COVID-19 alters consumer behaviour. The grocery giant says its third-quarter online sales surged 175 per cent, while its closely-watched food retail same-store sales rose 6.9 per cent. Loblaw also announced a modest increase to its quarterly dividend.

-Telus is becoming about so much more than telecom. This morning it announced the launch of Telus Agriculture – the culmination of a handful of acquisitions that the company says will allow the ag industry to make smarter decisions by putting data and AI to use.

-Manulife Financial's Asian operations led the way for the insurance and wealth management conglomerate in the third quarter, with that division contributing more than one-third of total core profit.

-Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. units will be worth watching today after the company bumped up its monthly dividend 10 per cent even while reporting a nearly 10 per cent drop in third-quarter sales.

-Spin Master's Boys Action and Construction business was a primary growth driver in the third quarter, helping the toy maker beat profit and revenue estimates. As we've seen earlier in pandemic, Spin Master's Activities, Games & Puzzles business also delivered impressive sales growth (+13.2 per cent).

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. CPI, U.S. initial jobless claims

-Notable earnings: Loblaw, Brookfield Asset Management, CI Financial, Inter Pipeline, H&R REIT, Park Lawn Corp., Extendicare, Algonquin Power & Utilities, Walt Disney Co., Cisco Systems

-11:00 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland addresses Senate National Finance Committee hearing on Bill C-9 (CEWS extension, Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy)

-1:30 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Willkins delivers speech "Exploring Life Post-COVID" to Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy

-4:00 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin in the Oval Office

-Deadline for TikTok to secure deal that allows it to avoid U.S. ban

