Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will resume her high-stakes trade negotiations in D.C. at 9:00 a.m. ET after striking an optimistic tone when she spoke to reporters yesterday afternoon. “What has really paved the way for what Canada believes will be a good week is the fact that Mexico has made some significant concessions,” she said, pointing to labour standards and auto rules of origin. “For our government, good jobs for working people in Canada has always been our priority and these concessions really are going to be valuable for workers in Canada and in the United States.” This morning, we’ll take a closer look at how consequential those Mexican concessions could be for the North American auto industry.

…MEANWHILE, TRUDEAU DIGS IN ON SUPPLY MANAGEMENT

While Freeland was giving a hat tip to Mexico for making “difficult” concessions, Canada’s prime minister was digging in his heels on one of the most contentious issues of all. “My position on defending supply management has not changed. We will defend supply management,” Justin Trudeau told reporters yesterday. But perhaps there’s wiggle room. The Globe and Mail is citing unnamed Canadian sources who say Trudeau’s team might be prepared to give ground on ultrafiltered milk imports. As a reminder of the stakes, the Dairy Farmers of Canada warned in a release it is “keeping close watch” on the negotiations and will send a team to D.C. this week to make its presence felt.

IMPERIAL OIL CEO WARNS ON CANADIAN COMPETITIVENESS

If you missed it, Rich Kruger told us yesterday there’s a “cloud of uncertainty” and a “question mark” hanging over Canada insofar as the global oil and gas industry is concerned. He specifically called out the lack of market access (ie, pipelines), the regulatory framework for project approvals, and fiscal competitiveness. See the full interview here.

NO PROFIT? NO PROBLEM

Tilray, the B.C.-based cannabis producer whose stock has more than tripled since going public last month, says its second-quarter loss swelled to US$12.8 million from US$2.4 million a year earlier, while revenue soared 95 per cent to US$9.7 million. Shares are up more than 14 per cent in pre-market trading, building on a recent gains after it got caught up in excitement surrounding our Diageo scoop last Friday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Bank earnings season marched on this morning with National reporting a 10 per cent rise in fiscal third-quarter profit, topping expectations in the process. The most notable gain came in its wealth management unit, with profit rising 22 per cent year-over-year.

-Ballard Power Systems will be a stock to watch after it brought in another partner in China, with Weichai Power today agreeing to take a 19.9 per cent stake in the Vancouver-based company.

-David Pecker has stepped down from Postmedia’s board of directors less than two years after being appointed as part of a recapitalization agreement. Pecker is best known as the U.S. print magnate behind the National Enquirer, and was recently granted immunity in the probe of Michael Cohen’s financial dealings.

-Cascades announced after yesterday’s closing bell it will close plants in Barrie and Peterborough by the end of this year, with 65 employees affected as a result.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: National Bank, Canadian Western Bank

-Notable data: Canadian current account balance, U.S. GDP

-11:00 a.m. ET: U.S. International Trade Commission holds vote on Commerce’s proposed duties against Canadian uncoated groundwood (i.e. newsprint) exports

-11:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks and holds avail in Kapuskasing, Ontario

-1:30 p.m. ET: Trudeau tours Rayonier paper mill in Kapuskasing

-1:30 p.m. ET: Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna makes announcement in Ottawa on funding for connected and automated vehicles

-2:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump announces grant for drug-free communities support program (need to monitor for news in case he makes impromptu trade comments)

-Last day of public consultations re. Canadian trade safeguards on steel product imports

